‘They’re crooks’: 'The Young Turks' founder admits conservatives were right about the Deep State

Cenk Uygur, founder of “The Young Turks,” has long found himself at odds with those on the right. However, unlike most on the left, Uygur’s attention has shifted from the right to the establishment.

“News has not been news for so long. People have forgotten. They’re, like, demanding propaganda, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t you say that Obama is a saint?’

"And I’m like, ‘But we’re on the left; we don’t want him drilling in the Gulf,’” Uygur tells James Poulos on “Zero Hour.”

“On what planet should I not criticize that?” he asks, adding, “Are we supposed to morph our policies around these politicians and their donors?”

While Uygur doesn’t believe that right-wing media is any better than the left-wing media, it’s the mainstream media he takes real issue with.

“Most of all, mainstream media is the ones that claim to be objective. And I think they’re the least objective, the least truthful. Not because their facts are wrong, but because their framing is so absurd — that politicians aren’t crooks. They’re crooks. That donor money doesn’t affect politicians? You’ve got to be mental to think it doesn’t affect politicians,” he explains.

“So the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has gone so pro-corporate,” he continues.

“They’re so blinded by their own bubble, James. That’s the most important thing. Everybody’s in their bubble, and in their bubble they’re 100% right.”

This is what Uygur believes led to the results of the 2024 election.

“2024 to me was the most watershed moment for so many reasons, because the establishment finally realized the country hates them,” he adds.

