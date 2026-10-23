Normal people want AI that lies less and protects more. This new model delivers.

Generative AI development moves faster than other tech categories, with new major models coming out several times a year. Google was starting to fall behind, with its last frontier model launching in February, but not any more. The brand-new Gemini 4 Argon is finally here, and this is how it stacks up against the competition.

Google has been falling behind the other frontier AI platforms after it missed its own deadline to launch Gemini 3.5 Pro, which was teased at Google I/O for release in June. Instead, it has been riding on 3.8 Flash, a newer but lighter-weight version of Gemini, to serve as its flagship model. While this is fine for most people who use Gemini for general queries, the Pro version is meant to measure the cutting-edge capabilities of the latest AI models — something Google simply didn’t have.

Critics see Argon as a return to the frontier, with Google finally competing against the other leading AI giants again.

Analysts even started to question whether Google Gemini was still a frontier model, since its capabilities were no longer on the leading edge of development. CEO Sundar Pichai disagreed in July, reportedly claiming that Google is still at “the frontier level of where the frontier will be when Gemini 4 comes out.”

And now Gemini 4 Argon is here.

Taking cues from OpenAI and Anthropic, Google made Gemini 4 Argon available only to a limited number of “trusted cyber defenders” when it was released at the end of September. However, nearly a month later, Argon is available to the public, specifically for Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Replacing Gemini 3.1 Pro from February 2026, Gemini 4 Argon is a high-end reasoning model built to handle complex tasks. On its website, Google lists several major real-world use cases for the new model. According to the company, ”teams at Google, across enterprises, and in the research community have already been using Argon to land significant impact across fields” including:

engineering, where Argon excels at solving complex problems and optimizing software code for better performance. Google used the new model to adjust the way Chrome handles live webpages when switching between tabs, panels, and floating windows, resulting in smoother performance with fewer crashes.

business and enterprise, where Argon is especially useful in refining workflows for those in the legal, finance, and science industries. Based on user testimonials, Argon is great at reasoning with complex research data and maintaining context across long projects.

cybersecurity, where Argon can discover and patch unknown bugs and vulnerabilities. According to Google, Argon identified and repaired gaps that exposed sensitive data in government and health care infrastructure.

high-tech industries, where Argon can make it possible to achieve novel discoveries in quantum computing, nuclear fusion, and life sciences. For example, it is already being used to research rare diseases and advance quantum computing development.

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Gemini 4 Argon competes directly with OpenAI ChatGPT-6 Astra, Anthropic Claude Opus 5.5, and the new Meta Muse. In a head-to-head test, MindStudio claims that Argon:

placed slightly behind Muse at writing code.

fell behind Claude and Muse in terminal command-line tasks.

dropped behind the other newest models in general knowledge.

lagged behind Claude and ChatGPT in generating 3D graphics.

outperformed the rest when handling business, legal, and financial tasks.

For added perks, Argon offers industry-leading tokens for longer responses, and it is much more affordable than the competition until December, when prices for output will double.

Perhaps the thing that normies like us will care about most, though, is that Gemini 4 Argon boasts a much smaller 15% hallucination rate than other platforms on the AA-Omniscience test. This knowledge gauntlet asks AI models 6,000 questions from various academic and industry sources to uncover data gaps. For comparison, GPT-6 Astra had a 51% hallucination rate on the same test. That’s not to say that Argon won’t hallucinate at all, but it is nice to see companies making progress in this contested area.

Ultimately, critics see Argon as a return to the frontier, with Google finally competing against the other leading AI giants again, pulling ahead in some areas and falling behind in others. But at the very least, Google’s frontier AI status is no longer in question.

Gemini 4 Argon is available now for paying Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers. It joins Google’s other Gemini models, including 3.5 Flash-Lite, 3.8 Flash, and 3.1 Pro. Unfortunately, if you’re a free Gemini user, you won’t have access to Argon any time soon. In fact, Google recently reduced free access to include only 3.5 Flash-Lite, while paying customers on the lowest AI Plus tier only get access to 3.5 Flash-Lite and 3.8 Flash.

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