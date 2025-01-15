Trump says his election victory led to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal that includes hostage release: 'I am thrilled'

A ceasefire deal was reached between the government of Israel and the Hamas terror group that includes the release of hostages taken during the Oct. 7 terror attack on Southern Israel.

President-elect Donald Trump took credit for the achievement by arguing that his election victory persuaded both sides to reach a deal ahead of his inauguration in less than a week's time.

Hamas reportedly agreed to release 33 hostages, both dead and alive, that have been held by the terror group since Oct. 2023, and Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained in its military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

All Israeli troops will leave the Gaza Strip as well.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that his administration would continue to seek peace through strength in foreign policy.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," he wrote in part.

"We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region," he continued. "This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!"

In December Trump had warned that all U.S. hostages should be release prior to his inauguration.

"If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," he wrote at the time.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" he added.

Delegations from Israel and Hamas negotiated the deal in Qatar with mediators from Egypt as well as Qatar.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said that they were making progress on the deal.

"We need Hamas to make the final necessary decisions to complete the agreement and to fundamentally change the circumstance for the hostages, getting them out, for people in Gaza, bringing them relief, and for the region as a whole, creating an opportunity to actually move forward to something better, more secure for everyone involved," he said on Jan. 6.

