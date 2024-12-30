New York Times waits until Christmas to drop profile of Baptist minister who conducts pro-abortion rituals

The Satanic Temple offers an "abortion ritual" for the purpose of "cast[ing] off notions of guilt, shame and mental discomfort" associated with the extermination of an unborn baby. The devil-branded anti-Christian group is not, however, the only game in town when it comes to normalizing and ritualizing the wholesale slaughter of the innocent.

Two days after Christmas, the New York Times detailed the work of certain supposed clerics to "show that religion could be a source of support for abortion rights."

The Times noted that Katey Zeh, the CEO of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice who performs her activism in the guise of an ordained Baptist minister, was joined this past fall by a Jewish cantor and a Presbyterian minister, both women, for her "ritual blessing" of an abortion clinic in rural Maryland.

"You all are blessings to those who come to you for care during some of their most vulnerable and sometimes painful moments," Zeh stated in the waiting room for the abattoir.

According to the RCRC, their abortion rituals often involve prayer, the burning of sage, "abortion storytelling," music, poetry, singing, and dancing. The Times indicated that Zeh's organization has held 10 blessings at abortion clinics since 2017.

Zeh stated in January, "It has been my sacred call to share in as many places as possible the truth that abortion is a blessing — it has the power to save lives and bless them, too."

'Christians know that Satan cannot create life — he only destroys.'

The RCRC website links to the "Abortions Welcome" page, which contains a hodgepodge of "meditations, rituals, stories, and scripture curated for different parts of the abortion process," along with witches' spells. Like the Satanic Temple, there is also an abortion ritual; however, it is not characterized as a "destruction ritual" but instead wears the skin of a Jewish ceremony and is aligned with the new moon holiday Rosh Chodesh.

The RCRC — which claims to be rooted in an "antiracist movement" despite the disproportionate extermination of black babies by the abortion regime — also provides a pamphlet containing alleged prayers of blessings from various clerics, including a self-identified Catholic priest, a Protestant minister, a Unitarian Universalist minister, a rabbi, and others.

The supposed Catholic blessing, which asks God to bless the woman getting the abortion but not her child, comes from Chris Tessone, who is not recognized as a priest in the Catholic Church, which has from the first century affirmed "the moral evil of every procured abortion."

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explicitly states, "Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life."

Despite the Catholic Church's clear moral teaching on abortion, the RCRC claims that "Catholic teachings on reproductive health topics are both more complex and simpler than the ones commonly thought of as the singular Catholic worldview."

The Protestant prayer, from Marvin Marsh, a retired Baptist pastor who served as board chair of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, asks that the Holy Spirit seize upon the abortion as an opportunity to confer new gifts upon the mother. The RCRC notes on its website that "views on abortion vary widely among the 30,000+ Protestant Christian denominations," but only provides two examples defending abortion.

The activist group, which affirms the personhood of the pregnant woman but not the child growing within her, has repeatedly emphasized that it regards abortion as "sacred."

"I don't think Jesus would join the protesters outside the abortion clinic," Zeh told Newsweek in 2022. "I think that he would be accompanying patients inside, caring for them and holding their hands. That is the Jesus that I know."

"The Satanic Temple and other movements that promote abortion rights in the name of autonomy are in fact beholden to an anti-freedom," Blaze News' Kevin Ryan noted in a recent op-ed. "Christians know that Satan cannot create life — he only destroys. He may offer seductive ideas cloaked in equality or liberty, but his goal is always to eradicate the value of human life, which stands at the core of God's creation."

