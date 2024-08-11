Bread for the belly, flesh for the soul: How the gift God gave Elijah points to an even greater gift

After Elijah slaughtered the prophets of Baal, Jezebel threatened to do likewise to him, prompting the prophet of the one true God to flee. Elijah left his servant in Beersheba, then departed by his lonesome into the wilderness, where he asked for death beneath a juniper tree: "It is enough; now, O Lord, take away my life; for I am not better than my fathers."

It appears that even one of the greatest prophets fell victim to the desperation many might feel today when struck by a feeling of isolation, confronted more broadly with signs of demoralization and desacralization, or even when met with the basic hardships life inevitably throws our way.

In Elijah's case, the children of Israel had forsaken God's covenant, thrown down his altars, and slain his prophets.

"I, even I only, am left; and they seek my life, to take it away," Elijah gloomily told the Lord at the foot of tree.

Fortunately, God did not oblige his prophet.

Instead, an angel of the Lord furnished Elijah with cake and water, twice instructing him to "arise and eat," indicating that otherwise, the "journey is too much for you."

Whereas Elijah's nourishment would last him 40 days, Christ will sustain us forever.

As it says in Psalm 34, "The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him, and He delivers them."

The psalm says further, "The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all."

Elijah was given food to sustain him for 40 days and 40 nights — the apparent length of his journey to Horeb, where at the mount of the Lord, he learned why he couldn’t previously throw in the towel and give up the ghost.

God sent an angel to provide his despairing prophet with cake and water. God has sent us his only son, Jesus Christ — to provide us sinners with his flesh and blood.

Whereas Elijah's nourishment would last him 40 days, Christ will sustain us forever.

In John 6, Christ tells us, "I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty."

"Very truly I tell you, the one who believes has eternal life," Christ said. "I am the bread of life. Your ancestors ate the manna in the wilderness, yet they died. But here is the bread that comes down from heaven, which anyone may eat and not die. I am the living bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats this bread will live forever. This bread is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.”

Different denominations may interpret the bread of life discourse differently. Catholics, for instance, understand Christ is speaking not only of faith in him but of him in the Eucharist.

It should be clear across the board, however, that our shared faith in Christ and relationship with him will fuel us for our respective journeys.

In Horeb, Elijah received his marching orders. In the twofold commandment, we have ours. In Ephesians 4-5, St. Paul provides some additional instruction on how we, so nourished by Christ, should comport ourselves along the way.

Ultimately, Paul indicates we must "follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God."

Our nourishment was made possible through Christ’s sacrifice for us. It appears only fitting that we remain full on our journeys by sacrificing for one another.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!