¡Adios, amigos! The Hispanic American dream is on the ballot in November

My fellow Americans, the Hispanic vote is crucial to the continuation of the American dream.

Like my family and kin, you and yours came to the United States for a reason. And we left somewhere else for a reason. We all come here for similar reasons. It’s just too difficult — too corrupt, too divisive, too politically and economically unstable — where we all came from. So we leave there and come here in search of something better. We leave nightmares for the American dream — and its reality.

Hispanics have not turned out to be the angry, Che Guevara-guided proletarians that the vanguard of the Democratic Party wanted.

Coming to America is not easy to do, either legally or illegally. Regardless of immigration status, in the aggregate, Hispanics have given a good accounting of themselves in the United States. Your hard work and strong families are real and much-needed American assets.

The American dream — our reality — is on the ballot this November. This way of life that you have been enjoying — earning a better life for you and yours — is on the ballot.

Sadly, too many Hispanics — based on past voting behavior and present polling — will vote against their principles and economic interests.

The Hispanic wall cracked in 2016, and it is showing signs of doing so again.

What changed then and now? Donald Trump and four years of Joe Biden.

Trump understood what the job site — that is, the American economy — requires from the bottom up. He knows who builds his towers and our cities. He values labor.

A good number of Hispanics said to themselves, “Enough is enough. The Democrats want to turn my new home, America, into the old home that I left behind." Enough of you broke with entrenched habits and broke ranks, voting for a candidate who was speaking to your ignored values and interests.

The Hispanic vote in 2016 made Trump president. Despite the surprise victory, he did what he promised. Everyone experienced the immediate benefits, seeing and participating in the rising tide of prosperity through their eyes and wallets.

Voting for Joe Biden again will make your lives more of an American nightmare than it is right now. Certainly, voting for Biden is the socially accepted and expected choice for Hispanics to make.

In case you haven’t noticed it, the Democratic establishment is not that into you. The Democratic vanguard doesn’t like you. Hispanics are working folks, more “deplorable” in their tendencies than the unbearable Democrats would like. You are not the proletarian classthey wished you’d become with citizenship.

What Democrats don’t like about you, Republicans love.

Hispanics let their work and the fruits of their labor speak for them. Hispanics are a daily demonstration project that the American dream exists — in bad times and good — for those willing to put in the work. You show that the American dream exists not just at the top, but at the bottom and middle, too.

Instead of becoming a voting bloc that wants to fundamentally transform — destroy — the American capitalist way of life, you have embraced it and are starting to vote for its defense. You want more growth, not less. Your interests are aligned with a growing economic pie, and you get your piece of it through work, not welfare. You don’t want to destroy the American dream. You want to participate in it.

And for that, you are being punished by Biden’s border policies. Biden’s extreme border policies are very new. They represent a dramatic break with precedent. They are intentionally flooding the zone. Your zone.

If you want to get to the truth behind something that doesn’t make sense at first glance, you should always ask yourself: “Who benefits?”

What is the effect of this open-door, amnesty-in-all-but-name policy on the labor markets that you are in? Do nine million new entrants in your marketplace — and in your communities — boost or degrade your pay, job security, and quality of life? Both are headed down and will stay down. Expect to take home less in pay. And for inflation to eat away the purchasing power of less.

Are the communities that you live in — and they’re growing daily by the busload — getting better or worse? Are your schools better? Streets safer? To ask unasked questions like these is to answer them. No. They’re getting worse. Your day-to-day, year-to-year, in-sickness-and-in-health, pay-your-bills way of life is more negatively affected by the continuation of Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

What’s happening right now — and it will continue and expand if Biden is re-elected — is going to hurt you and yours most. The Democrats are fundamentally transforming your experience and your relationship with the American economy and way of life — for their benefit, not yours.

They are raising the political temperature at your expense. It’s your blood type they aim to change. You have not played the central casting role that Democrats had in mind for you. Hispanics have not turned out to be the angry, Che Guevara-guided proletarians that the vanguard of the Democratic Party wanted.

Democrats intentionally lifted President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” order, unleashing the chaos we’re currently seeing at the U.S. southern border. If present Democrat-directed trends continue, the United States, your second but only home, will become unrecognizable.

The consequence of letting this continue and play out for another four years is an extinction-level event for your way of life.

The future of the American dream, the promise of Lady Liberty to the world — to all the tattered and tossed about — lies in your hardworking, family-focused, Hispanic American hands.

This election, flip the script: Vote your principles and economic interests. This is your message to send. Send it, and send it loud.

If you do, the United States will improve. For you and yours. And for me and mine. For all of us and ours.