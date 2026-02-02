America won’t beat China without Alaska

America’s past energy weakness wasn't accidental. It was a result of misguided political pressure.

While Washington politicians congratulated themselves on “green leadership,” they systematically strangled the most energy‑rich state in the nation: Alaska. The result has been higher costs, increased foreign dependence, and a national security posture that makes our adversaries smile.

Alaska proves what Washington refuses to admit: You can develop resources responsibly, or you outsource damage to others.

Revitalizing the Alaskan oil industry is the key to reversing these costly mistakes.

The Trans‑Alaska Pipeline System was built after the 1973 Arab oil embargo made the danger of foreign dependence painfully clear. Authorized by Congress and completed in 1977, the 800‑mile pipeline has moved more than 17 billion barrels of oil to U.S. markets.

At its peak, TAPS delivered over 2 million barrels per day, dramatically reducing reliance on OPEC and reinforcing American energy security. It funded public services, created tens of thousands of jobs, and helped stabilize global markets — all while operating under some of the toughest environmental standards in the world.

The truth about foreign energy dependence

The United States still imports billions of barrels of oil every year. Roughly 20%of our petroleum needs are met by foreign suppliers. While Canada and Mexico are reliable partners, global pricing and supply remain hostage to instability in the Middle East and geopolitical maneuvering by OPEC+.

This instability is the cost of blocking domestic development. If America won’t produce energy, others will — often with weaker labor laws, worse environmental practices, and profits flowing to regimes aligned against U.S. interests.

Environmental activism does not stop the demand, but it does decrease American leverage.

In Alaska, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Coastal Plain alone holds an estimated 7.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil, with total North Slope reserves exceeding 10 billion barrels. Development could deliver up to 1.2 million barrels per day at peak production — enough to materially offset foreign imports and extend the life of TAPS.

This untapped potential is why restrictions on Alaska energy development were so destructive. They ignored economic reality and national defense in favor of ideology.

Recent deregulatory efforts show the correct path forward: Open ANWR and the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, streamline permitting, modernize infrastructure, expand offshore access, and invest in liquid natural gas for both domestic use and exports to allies.

Cheap energy is a conservative value

Affordable energy lowers grocery bills, keeps manufacturing competitive, restrains inflation, and allows young families to build lives without fleeing high‑cost states. It is no coincidence that states with affordable energy policies attract investment and jobs while those with ideological energy policies hemorrhage both.

Alaska understands this reality very well. In a cold, remote state, energy reliability is not optional. That same realism should guide national policy.

Natural gas, large‑scale hydro, clean coal, and next‑generation nuclear are the way forward. They don’t collapse during cold snaps. They don’t require permanent subsidies. And they work at scale.

A country that depends on foreign energy can be easily manipulated and destabilized. A country that exports energy sets its own terms.

Alaska’s location makes it a critical asset. LNG exports from Alaska strengthen allies while undercutting Russian influence and Chinese leverage. Continuing to restrain the state’s energy potential does nothing but weaken America and strengthen our rivals.

The choice in front of us

Critics repeat the same tired scare tactics, but reality tells a different story.

Wildlife adapted around the Trans‑Alaska Pipeline. Fisheries can easily coexist with modern development. Today’s monitoring, engineering, and land management dramatically exceed anything available a generation ago.

America can keep pretending that energy comes from press releases and foreign tankers, or we can reclaim the proven model that once made it strong: Produce at home under American rules, for American families.

The path to energy independence doesn’t run through climate conferences or regulatory delay. It runs through Alaska.