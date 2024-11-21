Bathroom battles expose GOP’s identity crisis on sex and gender

American statesmen have a long and storied history, but it’s crucial never to take politicians too seriously. Democratic proceedings often carry a carnival-like aspect. Still, it’s hard not to imagine America’s founders looking down in dismay at the daily shame visited upon the republic they established. The recent election of a man identifying as a woman to the U.S. House of Representatives marks just the latest embarrassment. U.S. Rep. Tim McBride (D-Del.), who now calls himself Sarah, has become a lightning rod for controversy. Yet, the Republicans’ clumsy and timid response to the situation has been even more disappointing.

McBride’s election raised concerns among several female members about sharing restrooms with a biological man. These concerns echo back to 2016, when Target announced a policy allowing men who identified as transgender to use women’s restrooms.

A decisive electoral win cannot be followed by a retreat into the lazy, reactionary habit of merely responding to the left’s narrative.

Shortly after, the Obama administration issued a directive to schools, requiring them to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender identity. Gyms, pools, and other public facilities soon followed suit, forcing women and girls to endure men exposing themselves in spaces that had traditionally been female-only.

Wokeness had not yet become a mainstream term, but the events of 2016 marked the opening salvo in a prolonged cultural battle. What was once known as social justice or political correctness had morphed into a far more extreme movement. In a rational world, the absurdity of this ideology would have rendered it dead on arrival. Yet, eight years later, the nation is still grappling with the bizarre question of whether a man can become a woman.

In response to this ongoing debate, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a resolution requiring House members to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex, not the clothing they chose to wear that day. This resolution was entirely reasonable and should have been easy for Republicans to defend. Unfortunately, the GOP’s handling of the situation turned into a clown show.

Johnson chokes

The first misstep occurred when Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) refused to answer a straightforward question about whether McBride was a man or a woman. During a press conference addressing the issue of bathrooms and locker rooms, Johnson dodged the question multiple times, instead stating that every member deserved dignity and respect. While this sentiment is true, it was obvious that Johnson used it to evade directly addressing McBride’s sex.

Given the topics covered in the press conference, Johnson should have anticipated the question and prepared a clear response. McBride is a man — full stop. As the leader of the Republican-controlled House charged with advancing Donald Trump’s agenda, Johnson’s hesitation was baffling.

The uproar over Johnson’s evasive response forced him to hold a second press conference, where he finally stated his belief that a man cannot become a woman. Johnson claimed the question was so absurd that he initially chose not to dignify it with an answer. Given his earlier hesitation, however, this explanation rang hollow. Notably, Johnson still avoided explicitly stating that McBride is a man or committing to specific actions to protect female members of the House.

If Johnson’s handling of this controversy reflects how he plans to approach implementing the MAGA agenda, it raises serious concerns about his leadership. His timidity in addressing fundamental issues does not inspire confidence.

Mace reaps what she sowed

The second misstep came from Mace herself. While her efforts to protect female colleagues reflected the right instinct, her execution left much to be desired. After describing herself as a feminist, Mace posted on X (formerly Twitter):

This is so strange to me. 25 years ago, I was celebrated as the first woman to graduate from a formerly all-male military college. Today I’m being attacked as a 'bigot' for fighting for women’s rights. The radical Left has lost its mind.

Using the left’s framing and language is always a misstep. Attempting to validate opponents’ positions to expose perceived hypocrisy often results in rhetorical failure for conservatives. More troubling, however, is the cognitive dissonance revealed in Mace’s statement.

On one hand, Mace seeks to defend female-only spaces, operating under the conservative belief that men and women are inherently different and that women deserve spaces apart from men. On the other hand, she wants to be celebrated as a feminist for breaking gender barriers at the Citadel, a formerly all-male military college. Mace wants to be honored for helping to deconstruct male-only spaces but, like so many before her, she is horrified when the cultural revolution she championed arrives at her own bathroom door.

A military college and a bathroom are not the same, obviously. Allowing men into female bathrooms and sports raises immediate safety concerns, and efforts to protect women in these spaces are entirely justified. However, discussions with combat veterans about the effects on unit safety and cohesion after introducing women to front-line roles reveal parallels that are more striking than they first seem.

A time for clarity

Mike Johnson needs to grow a spine, but much more importantly, the conservative movement needs to decide what it really believes about men and women. Are men and women inherently different, or does that belief only apply when it benefits women? Does biological reality influence societal roles and structures beyond bathrooms and soccer fields? Do men matter, or are “women’s rights” only a conservative talking point because they allow the movement to engage within the left's framework?

The fact that, in 2024, Republicans have yet to answer these basic questions is both embarrassing and troubling. To lead and capitalize on the future possibilities created by President Trump’s historic re-election victory, conservatives must understand their identity and core beliefs. A decisive electoral win cannot be followed by a retreat into the lazy, reactionary habit of merely responding to the left’s narrative.

Ridiculous failures, like the one we just witnessed, are inevitable when a movement lacks a clear sense of purpose and conviction. Republicans must address these issues swiftly, as the American people delivered a decisive mandate and expect strong leadership — not a political comedy sketch.