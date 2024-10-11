Biden-Harris double standard: Billions for Ukraine, warnings for Israel

The Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy has a glaring double standard between how it treats Ukraine and Israel. When it comes to Ukraine, they have complete moral clarity: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim, and the United States must do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty — even if that means handing over tanks, missiles, and fighter jets with no questions asked.

The United States has sent over $174 billion in aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion with no end in sight. Dismissing the risk of escalating into World War III, Joe Biden keeps pushing forward, pledging more resources and weapons to a conflict that has already brought us closer to nuclear war than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis.

If we’re going to give Ukraine a blank check to defend its sovereignty, then Israel deserves nothing less.

Now, compare the administration’s posture toward Israel, where things suddenly get complicated.

Instead of providing unflinching support to Israel — a nation facing daily attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists funded by Iran — the Biden team cuts funding, pushes for ceasefires, and moralizes over Israel’s every move. We’re told that diplomacy and restraint are the only acceptable options for Israel while Ukraine gets a pass to defend itself in any way it sees fit.

When Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Congress, he’s met with standing ovations and massive arms shipments. But when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the United States in July, half of the Democrats in Congress refused to even attend his address, with some like Rep. Rashida Tlaib calling him a “war criminal” and accusing him of genocide.

Why does Ukraine deserve a blank check while Israel is treated like a problem child?

It’s not just hypocrisy — it’s an agenda. The Biden-Harris administration, along with much of the radical left, seems to have a real problem with Israel defending itself.

Casualties in Gaza are tracked meticulously and condemned while the human toll in Ukraine is barely mentioned. The corporate left-wing media has no trouble backing Ukraine’s right to exist and fight off Vladimir Putin, but it applies a completely different standard to Israel, even though both nations are fighting for survival against forces that want to wipe them off the map.

The reason? Israel happens to be the homeland of the Jewish people, and a lot of folks on the left still have a problem with that. The administration’s double standard is a slap in the face to one of our closest allies, and it reveals just how far they’ll go to coddle Iran and other hostile actors while throwing Israel under the bus.

Putin is an evil dictator, and no one wants Russia to march through Ukraine or the rest of Europe. But if we’re going to give Ukraine a blank check to defend its sovereignty, then Israel deserves nothing less. Instead of undermining our ally, the Biden administration should be providing Israel with the same unflinching support that it gives Ukraine. Anything less is not only a betrayal of our values, but it’s also a dangerous gamble with the future of the Middle East.

We shouldn’t expect anything different from a Harris-Walz administration. Harris has purposefully been evasive on questions regarding Israel while catering to the Democratic Party’s pro-Hamas wing. This administration is what Iran is banking on. If we fail to stop Iran and its proxies now, the consequences will be far more catastrophic than anything happening in Eastern Europe.

