California kids are the sacrifice in Democrats’ pagan religion

My buddy Jack Hibbs is warning Californians that it may be time to flee before Democrat cultists literally steal their children.

So what will the right do besides post memes? When a pastor as conservative and evangelistic as Calvary Chapel’s Hibbs — a man who has ministered in California for four decades — starts talking about exile, will you finally admit how dire America’s cultural situation has become?

If we don't wake up, we won’t have any nation at all.

The bell tolls when the nation’s largest state can contemplate a crime of this scale.

And do you know what time it is? The same CEOs who ruined Cracker Barrel still stand ready to take red-state children, too, if given the chance. Conservatives laugh at how foolish the woke Cracker Barrel priestess was for tanking her own company’s stock. What should really trouble them is the church itself — bullied, manipulated, and lulled into endless equivocation instead of awakening.

We must be a Christian nation

Consider the case of Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, who recently argued that it is not possible to have a Christian nation in the United States. While I have a vast amount of respect for Arnn’s past work and the institution he presides over, what are we to make of it when one of the right’s bastions of conservative thought can’t even find the clarity to meet the clear truth of the current moment?

We’ve barely been a nation at all since 2020. Yet Arnn wants to muse from the comfort class while the re-election of nearly 80-year-old President Donald Trump is arguably the only thing holding back the barbarians.

Why is Trump to the right of and more vigorous than the church on so many issues of the day? Who will replace him? Who will identify the equivocators in our midst and hold them accountable before all of us are in Jack Hibbs’ shoes?

Those are the questions before us, and lots of pagan countries throughout history have known the importance of at least answering them. Yet somehow, a great many of our Christian elders are stuck in “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin” mode.

The fight is far from over

For all the successes since the 2024 election, we still have many battles to fight. The demonic side of the American equation isn’t even batting an eye at seizing California children like Mola Ram in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” That’s insane and cowardly — but that’s also a regular Tuesday.

Our responses to the duties of citizenship almost never match those of the woke left, a point made recently on my show by Kirk Cameron. He poignantly remarked that the pagan left currently understands Deuteronomy’s commands to actively live out one’s faith through community far better than the church does.

Yikes.

Nuthawut Somsuk via iStock/Getty Images

If we don't truly wake up and understand that unless we reward our heroes and punish our enemies in the name of the good, the true, and the beautiful, then we won’t have any nation at all, and Larry Arnn will need to find a studio in Hungary from which to spread the good news about the late, lamented American founding.

The mere thought of such a weak destiny should be revolting to us — and inexcusable. Men should be doing anything and everything short of that which God Almighty says we cannot do to stop it from happening.

We need more men like Jack Hibbs. Many, many more.