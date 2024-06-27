Cherry pick reveals Biden’s true colors on law enforcement

Watch what they do, as opposed to what they say. This is how you can assess what they mean — and what they intend to do. Using this measure, we can deduce what the Biden administration intended when it hired Tyler Cherry, a gender studies graduate who — according to his LinkedIn profile — excels at “thought leadership and brand building,” whatever that means.

But it’s what Cherry said about law enforcement that tells us what he really means — even though he's now saying something else, so that gullible people will believe he didn’t really mean that.

Biden says he is pro law-enforcement, yet his actions contradict his words.

In 2015, Cherry said he was “praying even harder for an end to a capitalistic police state motivated by explicit and implicit racial biases.” He subsequently equated law enforcement with “slave patrols” and “lynch mobs” and has used his skills as a “thought leader” and “brand-builder” to denounce what he styles “white grievance politics.”

He also favors eliminating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which says a great deal about what the Biden administration intends to do about the border, having promoted Cherry to the position of associate communications director at the White House.

This means Cherry was picked by the White House and probably approved by Joe Biden himself. Consider what this says about Biden’s priorities.

Cherry was picked because his views align with those of the Biden administration and with Biden himself. What Biden says does not tell us what he means. It is what Biden and those working for him do as well as who they are that tells us what we need to know.

Of course, Cherry now says that his "past social media posts from when I was younger do not reflect my current views. Period."

Younger? His worst statements are just a few years old. He posted them when he worked for the far-left outfit Media Matters for America, founded by disgraced “journalist” David Brock as a way to blast conservative outlets. Brock is now "one of the most influential operatives in the Democratic Party," according to the Washington Post.

Cherry is an operative, too. He wasn’t hired to work at Media Matters because of his “experience in political and communications strategy” or his ability to “untangle the complexities of today’s hyperpartisan, fragmented, and fast-paced media ecosystem.” He was hired because his views aligned with David Brock’s. Just as he's been promoted by the Biden White House because his views align with the administration’s.

What they do matters. What they say doesn't.

Then again, you can take Cherry at his word when he “vows that he will support” the Biden administration’s agenda because it aligns with his own.

Biden says he is pro law-enforcement, yet his actions contradict his words. In 2022, Biden said he “support(s) conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness.”

What that means, of course, is different from what Biden said — and did by executive order.

“Police officers will face a grim reality if this EO is enacted and their lifesaving equipment is restricted from them,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and a group of Republican lawmakers said in a 2022 statement. “Violent crime will continue to skyrocket when police officers are unable to stop these crimes and save innocent lives. We cannot understand why any elected official would want to stop law enforcement from safely doing their jobs other than to be able to tell their base of voters they are defunding the police.”

But, according to Biden, he wasn’t “defunding the police.” Even though the effect of his order was to divert federal law-enforcement funding away from policing to “nonlethal and lifesaving resources.”

Leftists excel at etymological manipulation, saying the opposite of what they intend, using words they know people will hear in a way that causes them to believe something very different is being discussed. Perhaps the best example of this is the way the left uses the word "hate" to tar people who ask questions the left would rather not answer.

No doubt this is how the administration will try to stifle questions about hiring Cherry if anyone dares to ask about his actually hateful comments toward law enforcement and the “capitalistic police state.”

On the other hand, the Biden administration may find it difficult to stifle questions about Cherry’s venomously anti-Israel comments, which are not likely to go over well with Jewish voters. Or most American voters, for that matter. These have since been deleted — in a hurry — and that says a lot about what Cherry really means.

And what the Biden administration intends.