Democrats love abortion more than their black voters

Democrats love abortion. A lot. In fact, given how frequently progressives claim black women are “victims” of abortion restrictions, it’s clear they love it more than their black voters.

Joe Biden is making abortion a major campaign issue in this year’s election, and the party’s official X page tweets about it constantly. The vice president is equally bullish on using the issue to connect with female voters. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, was recently in Atlanta to tell men — including students from Morehouse College — why they should also care about the issue.

You’re more likely to see Bigfoot get struck by lightning twice than find a progressive in national office who publicly opposes abortion.

I get why Democrats support killing the unborn. It is consistent with their worldview. Progressives reject biological sex, attempt to redefine marriage, and think they can control the weather. No political ideology with such a serious god complex should be expected to care about the biblical command to “be fruitful and multiply.”

What I don’t understand is why black voters — especially those who identify as Christian — fight for a party that promotes death for babies whose mothers have too much melanin and not enough money. Why do people who claim to believe black lives matter fight harder for abortion than for their own children?

All the most influential black civil rights organizations are pro-abortion. When the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022, the NAACP, National Urban League, and National Action Network joined with Planned Parenthood to demand a meeting with the White House to discuss the “disproportionate impact” the decision would have on black women.

The nation’s largest abortion provider has its hooks in far more than legacy civil rights outfits. The Congressional Black Caucus, BET, and some of the most popular black entertainers all promote Planned Parenthood’s death agenda. The organization, without the slightest hint of irony, even voiced its support of “Black Lives Matter” in 2020.

One of the main reasons black voters are under a Svengali-like spell from progressives on this question is that black leaders are Pavlovian in their opposition to anything that can be framed as aiding and abetting “white supremacy.” People who see themselves as “slaves” will destroy their own offspring if their “liberators” say they’re giving them the freedom to do so.

One social media user who tweets often about race claims that Republicans are committing “genocide” in the South, in part because of pro-life laws advanced by conservatives. I asked how not killing black babies can constitute genocide, particularly when the Centers for Disease Control reported that in 2021, 80% of the babies aborted in Mississippi were black, along with 69% in Georgia and 64% in Alabama. Someone should ask Ibram X. Kendi and his antiracist crusaders whether they think those percentages are too high, too low, or just about right.

Anyone familiar with the antiracist activist and his acolytes knows they blame racism for all social and economic disparities between blacks and whites. Progressives are equally vocal about threats to the “black body,” such as viral police shootings or incarceration rates. Somehow these concerns fade away when it comes to abortion. In fact, they claim that pro-life laws are racist tools of oppression.

Another important disparity highlighted in the CDC’s report was the connection between abortion and marital status. Close to 90% of women seeking abortions are unmarried. This should come as no surprise in a culture where abortion on demand is the norm and children are characterized as the unwanted “consequence” of sex, rather than the expected “fruit” of it.

This is one reason I focus so intently on marriage. Raising children can be difficult, but a married couple’s primary response to a positive pregnancy test is gratitude for a new blessing, not grumbling about another burden.

Black leaders could create a pro-family and pro-life culture if they spent more time promoting the benefits of marriage in their communities than they do trying to get white people to affirm that black lives matter. To be clear, abortion is a grave evil because it takes the life of the innocent. This is true, regardless of the color of the mother, the father, their baby, political views, social economic status, or zip code.

It’s time to shine some light on the fact that 90% of black voters in America support a party that thinks it’s good that fewer of us are born.