Don’t let the left demoralize you into staying on the sidelines

When a former Soviet KGB agent named Yuri Bezmenov defected to the West from Russia, he set about exposing the strategies used within the KGB to spread propaganda and to keep the Soviet people in line with the agenda of their political overlords. There were myriad tactics employed in this campaign of what today has been labeled mis- or disinformation.

One of the most effective tools for subjugation in the former Soviet Union was known as “demoralization,” which Bezmenov explained this way:

Exposure to true information does not matter any more. A person who is demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures ... he will refuse to believe it. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization.

You can learn more about this method and many other tools of keeping citizens compliant by viewing an interview Bezmenov gave to Canadian television back in 1984. I also expand on the effects of demoralization in a key chapter titled "What Prevents People from Seeing the Truth?" in my new book, “Obvious: Seeing the Evil That's in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It.”

As we can see, demoralization brings about an attitude of "What’s the use?" And excuses such as, "You can’t fight the machine.” And inaction associated with, “If I stand up, will anyone join me?”

In his new book, “Religionless Christianity,” Eric Metaxas outlines many “idols” employed by Christians to rationalize in their own hearts and minds their reasons to stay on the sidelines of the present-day fight to preserve basic tenets of America’s foundation. In a world where "evil is called good and good evil," many people who fill church pews Sunday after Sunday are sitting this one out. It's as if they have turned Doris Day's “Que Sera Sera” into a solemn hymn — “Whatever will be will be.”

This attitude is the idol of “fatalism.” The argument plays out with a Christian spin: “Since God is in charge, whatever He wants to happen will happen. I don't have to do anything but go along with it.”

Among the best takeaways from “Religionless Christianity” is that Metaxas doesn't just display the unvarnished truth; he closes the book by lavishing on a thick layer of encouragement. His conclusion:

Can we imagine that if we dare to answer His call to be transformed as He would transform us, that we might via our newfound wings arise to confront the evil of our time in a way otherwise impossible or unimaginable?

Now that's an exceptional fundamental transformation, and a personal one at that. That kind of transformation could help restore this nation to its noble standing in the world.

The hour is very late. We must all “answer His call.” We just can’t let all the heavy lifting fall upon the upper echelon of the “pundit class” to share their opinions. We must be part of the “regular-guy class” and make a difference within our own sphere of influence.

It is imperative that we do something. Something, whoever we are and wherever we are. Something inspired and motivated by a loving God.

We can be nice about it. Sometimes all it takes when we believe someone is on the wrong side of an issue is to confront him gently, to “speak the truth in love,” as the book of Ephesians advises. For example, we could ask, "Have you considered this other idea?" And state what we find is the rational, common-sense way of seeing an issue.

Remember when Jesus was among open-minded people eager for the truth in His day, He didn't shout at them even though He Himself was the embodiment of all Truth. He said, “Consider the lilies of the field.” Jesus helped the crowd see the obvious.

The most important thing is that we all need to do what we can to push back against the madness that seems to be spiraling further and further out of control every day.

The left wants you demoralized and staying planted on the sidelines. But you know down deep that you need to get in the game — while you still can. Don't let them keep you from “fighting the good fight.”