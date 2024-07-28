First, they disappeared Biden; now they are disappearing his record

The magicians in the Democratic Party sure know a lot of tricks. First, they were able to create the illusion that Joe Biden hasn’t been in cognitive decline for years, even “fooling” the corporate press (if you believe their claims). Then — abracadabra! — they were able to magically replace Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate without her receiving a single presidential primary vote.

As a big part of Biden’s administration, Harris owns his record. But don’t worry! With the help of their friends in the corporate left-wing media, the Democratic magicians are trying to make that disappear, too.

No matter the smoke and mirrors, Joe Biden has made life worse for most Americans — and by extension, Kamala Harris has as well.

In the short number of days since it was announced that Biden and many other Democrats were backing Harris, the race to memory-hole his awful record and give her the appearance of a good record, or at least a clean slate, has begun.

A slew of articles have appeared in the past week trying to sell Biden’s so-called accomplishments. Slate published a story lauding Biden’s “true legacy” of “full employment,” arguing that “Biden’s labor market has more than compensated for rising household costs.” Tell that to Main Street America. A new CNN poll found that 39% of Americans “worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses,” a number that is two percentage points higher than when the same poll was taken during the Great Recession.

The Columbus Dispatch ran with an opinion piece alleging that “Biden accomplished more good in 4 years than any president since Abraham Lincoln.” Wow! While he certainly accomplished a ton, none of it was good.

Biden oversaw historic inflation and a collapse in the personal savings rate. In his term, home prices become completely unaffordable for a huge number of Americans. He oversaw deficits-to-GDP more than double the historic average and interest payments on the national debt explode past $1 trillion.

Credit downgrades? Don’t forget about that. The U.S. debt was downgraded for the second time ever under Biden, the first time being when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, and now stands near $35 trillion.

And that’s just part of his economic record. There is also illegal immigration and the border crisis. Merrill Matthews reported in January 2024 that by that time, the number of illegal immigrants in the United States had doubled under Biden. Let’s not forget foreign policy or America’s weakened position on the global stage, especially in the wake of the Afghanistan bugout debacle.

Kamala Harris and the Democrats need their media friends to magically make everyone forget the record, but the reality is that she owns it. She doesn’t get a free pass or a magic wand to make the abysmal record go away.

Biden in the first weeks of his administration put Harris in charge of the immigration crisis. Now the same media that regularly identified Harris as “border czar” is trying to claim that never happened. Axios published a story headlined, “Harris border confusion haunts her new campaign,” written by the same reporter who in 2021 wrote, “Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis.”

Another Axios article stated, “Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the ‘root causes’ that drive migration.” After online backlash, an editor’s note was hastily appended: “This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ in 2021.”

The corporate press will continue to try to convince you otherwise, but Kamala Harris owns the Biden administration record.

No matter the smoke and mirrors, Joe Biden has made life worse for most Americans — and by extension, Kamala Harris has as well. Whatever rabbit they try to pull out of their hat to cover that up doesn’t change reality, and Harris and the entire administration must be held accountable for that record.