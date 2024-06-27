Google is suppressing Blaze Media. Here’s how you can help.

We’ve struck a nerve with Google because we are reporting the facts. But we won’t back down.

When asked what type of government the Founding Fathers settled on during the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin poignantly said, “A republic, if you can keep it.” That latter part was a warning to us who are charged with keeping the republic. He knew how difficult it would be because freedom always comes at a high cost. It requires every generation to take up the responsibility of pursuing virtue, of defending what is true and what is right. If we fail in that responsibility, it is only a matter of time before our hard-won freedom slips through our fingers, and our republic falls with it.

Companies like Google are trying to wrest your power at the ballot box by restricting the information you are allowed to see. They have an agenda.

We take this task very seriously at Blaze Media. That is why we continue to make content that gives you the truth about what is happening in our republic, no matter the cost. In our new Blaze Originals documentaries, we have given you the hard truth about how the Biden administration is facilitating the border crisis, how politicians are profiting from insider trading at your expense, and how election laws are being written to make it easy for elections to be stolen.

It’s critical that you have all the facts when heading to the ballot boxes — especially during this crucial election year. But Google has other plans. It’s decided that seeing content directly related to the election isn’t in your best interest.

The last several Blaze Originals documentaries we released and attempted to promote on YouTube have been rejected, and their distribution and reach have been suppressed. Google claims our content spreads misinformation or election advertising, but that isn’t true — and we have the receipts. Sometimes, we run ads to make sure our content surfaces in an algorithm that tries to hide it, but we can’t even do that now.

So far, four episodes have been suppressed:

“The Real Story of Colony Ridge,” which reveals the fastest-growing illegal-immigrant community in Texas.

“Texas vs. the Feds,” which tells the real story of the Texas border standoff.

“Bought and Paid For,” which exposes the shady stock trading that's making politicians filthy rich.

“Voter Fraud Exposed,” which details how elections could be stolen.

Why is this happening more and more often? Here’s what I think: We struck a nerve, and Google is nervous. We're reporting the facts, confirmed by our boots-on-the-ground investigation. We know it's true because we got our information straight from the source.

This isn’t an automated system at work. Those at Google are picking and choosing what content gets promoted and what doesn’t.

This is part of a silent coup to usurp your freedom. A republic is upheld by the consent of the governed — that means you. You give consent with your vote over what the government can and cannot do. But to give consent freely, you must be informed. That’s why the First Amendment is the first amendment in the Bill of Rights. Without freedom of speech, without freedom of the press, there is no informed consent of the governed. And that’s exactly what’s happening.

Companies like Google are trying to wrest your power at the ballot box by restricting the information you are allowed to see. They have an agenda for how the country should be run, and they are actively suppressing content — like ours — that may inspire someone to vote against that agenda on Election Day.

Revolutions don’t have to happen in the streets anymore. They can be silently initiated through algorithms and digital censorship. They don’t need to get rid of the electoral system. They can control it by controlling what you see, without you even knowing it.

So, what can we do? This content needs to be seen. What they suppress is exactly what needs to be spread far and wide, and we need your help. We need people like you, who see through the lies and are willing to do their own homework. Your support makes it possible for us to continue our work. We need you to help us get these documentaries out there.

