Home solar isn’t woke — it’s conservative common sense

Four Republican senators have taken an unexpected but welcome stand for American energy independence. They sent a letter to Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) urging him to protect the investment tax credit, a key program that helps American families install rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems. They join 21 House Republicans who signed a similar letter defending energy freedom for U.S. homeowners.

As a lifelong conservative, I’m glad to see it. The ITC isn’t a government handout. It’s a tax credit that helps homeowners cover the up-front cost of installing solar panels and battery backups. It empowers Americans to generate their own power, lower their energy bills, and reduce reliance on bloated utilities. Since its creation nearly two decades ago, every president — Democrat and Republican, including Donald Trump — has supported it.

The investment tax credit puts power — literally and figuratively — back in the hands of individuals while reducing America’s dependence on foreign energy.

But some in Congress want to kill the ITC. That would be a costly mistake, especially as tariffs and other pressures push prices higher. Eliminating the ITC would put rooftop solar and home batteries out of reach for most families.

Without these tools, more Americans will remain tied to an aging, overburdened electric grid — just as demand surges and threats like wildfires, blackouts, and cyberattacks multiply. It would also expose families to the unchecked rate hikes of monopoly utilities and weaken a policy that has fueled job growth in red states like Texas and Florida, where home solar is booming.

The conservative case for the ITC is straightforward. Conservatives believe the tax code should reward behavior that strengthens the country — buying a home, raising a family, investing in a small business. Generating your own electricity during a grid failure should be no different.

During blackouts in Texas, wildfires in California, and hurricanes in Florida, families with solar and batteries kept the lights on when it mattered most. They didn’t wait on utility companies or FEMA. They had peace of mind because they had power.

And as we saw after Hurricane Milton, it’s often conservative, Trump-voting communities that land last on the disaster recovery list.

Monopoly utilities, backed by state regulators, have no incentive to treat customers fairly. At best, they see us as ATM machines. Last year, Pacific Gas and Electric hiked rates, tacked on new fees, and raked in $2.2 billion in profits. Millions of Californians have no choice but to pay up — unless they generate their own power.

Backing the ITC isn’t a betrayal of conservative values. It’s a reaffirmation of them. It puts power — literally and figuratively — back in the hands of individuals while reducing America’s dependence on foreign energy.

I applaud the Republicans in Congress who have taken a stand for the ITC. More should join them. Because defending the ITC isn’t just good policy.

It’s good for America.