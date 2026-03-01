How a republic learns to submit

We had just come off a long hospital stay. My wife was exhausted, in enormous pain, and I was worn thin. Airports do not feel neutral when your life is measured in surgical cycles.

The terminal was under construction. Barriers had shifted. Signage was unclear. I did not know the layout.

I made a bad call.

Instead of threading a wheelchair and two carry-ons through a winding set of surprisingly empty nylon lanes, I released one barrier and moved us laterally toward what looked like the correct checkpoint.

No one stood behind us. No one was delayed. No one was endangered.

An agent met us there and, with visible seriousness, told me to return to the beginning and follow the empty maze properly.

At first I thought he was kidding. A beat later, I half expected him to channel the Soup Nazi: “No plane for you!”

Swearing under my breath, I turned the wheelchair around and pushed her back through vacant lanes, struggling to make all the 90-degree turns with her chair, two crutches, and two small carry-ons.

Security did not increase. Compliance did.

On another trip, in a different airport, TSA members approached us and said her shoes had triggered an alarm.

She wore ordinary flats with small bows on the toes. I picked them out myself.

Her feet are carbon fiber, encased in thin rubber shells. The pylons and mechanical joints above them are exposed. No flesh hides anything. Everything is visible. Everything is easily inspected with a glance and a handheld wand.

She dresses nicely to fly, but she wears a skirt for a reason. Years ago, TSA agents made her take her pants off so they could inspect her prosthetic legs.

Yes, that really happened.

So when her “shoes” set off an alarm, I was puzzled.

“What kind of alarm?” I asked.

“We can’t say.”

“What possible alarm can a double-amputee woman with clearly visible prosthetics and nice shoes cause?” I asked, with more than a little exasperation.

“We can’t say.”

They scanned her again — by hand, so thoroughly it might have spared us a doctor’s visit. Then they emptied her purse.

Every husband knows the territory of a purse. You do not rummage through it casually. You do not rearrange it without permission. It is not simply a bag. It is ordered space.

For Gracie, it held carefully packed medication, identification, medical notes, and personal items. It was not decorative. It was survival.

One by one, they removed those items and laid them out on a metal table under fluorescent lights.

She was already nervous. Another extended surgical session awaited her at the other end of that flight. She was in significant pain. Airports amplify vulnerability when your body has endured nearly a hundred operations.

She tried to remain composed.

Then she began to cry — quietly, the way people cry when exhaustion, pain, and exposure arrive at the same moment.

People noticed.

A woman nearby said, “This is unnecessary.”

A man shook his head. “C’mon!”

Another muttered, “This is ridiculous.”

Others shifted uncomfortably. They understood something: This might be permitted, but it was morally disproportionate.

The inspection continued without visible alarm or explanation. And no discretion. Only “policy.”

TSA Cares exists, and we have used it. But shifting discharge dates can make advance coordination impossible.

Years earlier, this same woman had sung twice for the president who created the TSA. She performed for wounded warriors at Walter Reed and at high-security inaugural events where real threats were assessed with seriousness and discretion.

None of the agents knew that. They did not need to.

Still ... the irony landed.

An institution born in the aftermath of national trauma had become meticulous about procedure and careless about proportion.

Around the time this happened, I watched footage of thousands pouring across the southern border. Officials insisted the border was secure.

Standing there, watching a federal agent apply painstaking pressure to the purse of a woman in severe pain, I could not square the disparity.

The border has since tightened. Enforcement proved immediate — when leadership wanted it.

That raises the harder question: If enforcement can appear instantly when desired, why does it vanish when inconvenient?

Security matters. Borders matter. Authority matters.

Authority also requires judgment. Law-abiding citizens comply. Evildoers do not.

When enforcement concentrates on the people who already follow the rules and hesitates before the people who break them, something has gone very wrong.

It reminded me of classrooms where a teacher, unwilling to confront one disruptive student, punishes the entire class instead. Uniform enforcement feels strong, but it often masks administrative convenience. The compliant absorb the penalty. The disruptive test the edges.

Institutions can learn that habit too.

Anyone who remembers the movie “Airplane!” may recall the airport-security scene where officers violently interrogate a harmless elderly woman while an obvious threat walks straight through behind them.

The danger comes when parody starts to resemble policy.

A nation cannot remain free if its authority grows more comfortable correcting the harmless than confronting the dangerous.

When the maze is guarded more fiercely than the gate, trust begins to fracture. When power falls hardest on the obedient and lightest on the defiant, something deeper than inconvenience is at stake.

If we mistake ritual for security and compliance for justice, we will become a nation trained to submit. Maybe we already are.

We don’t have to live this way.