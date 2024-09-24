In the battle for America’s soul, every issue is theological

October is almost here, and it’s all-hands-on-deck time. Democrats will leverage every available resource to win in November, so Republicans must take full advantage of opportunities, like the Teamsters’ decision last week not to endorse a Democrat for the first time since 1996.

Every battleground state is polling within the margin of error, putting them within the margin of potential cheating. As a result, predicting the outcome is nearly impossible, regardless of how hard we work.

The church should be giving us eyes to see and ears to hear, but it is failing. When it says, 'That’s just politics,' no, it isn’t.

To stay focused in the coming days and weeks, we must remember the stakes, especially when events may distract or discourage us. Understanding the consequences of being wrong and recognizing what we are truly fighting for will help us maintain our resolve.

During COVID, we learned that doctors, politicians, teachers, and the media largely acted as agents of a health care system that demanded compliance. When some of us questioned this, the situation became even more troubling.

The medical system stamps your kids from birth and claims them as its own. We comply willingly because we "trust the experts!" Then, the public school system stamps your kids again, requiring more vaccinations and, yes, pronouns — just not the grammatical kind. You’re no longer diagnosed or treated; instead, you’re trained to comply with an algorithm. You become just a number in a system, and you lose your freedom. Next, churches close down over a bad flu because the true high priests of the culture have spoken.

But you're fine with it because of your training. You follow orders, even when they transition your kids, flood your town with rapists and murderers, and tank the economy. Half of the Democrats are so well-trained that assassinating their main political rival now polls well as an option. You’ve been assimilated. You are the Borg.

This isn’t just an election; it’s a trial of the American people. We claim to be more “educated” than ever in human history, yet we willingly put our lives on autopilot to avoid anxiety or maintain comfort at any cost. This shows we are facing a spiritual pandemic.

The church should be giving us eyes to see and ears to hear, but it is failing. When it says, “That’s just politics,” no, it isn’t. When it says, “That’s just medicine,” no, it isn’t. It’s about what we worship and whom we serve.

Stop giving false levels of respect and expertise to those who haven’t earned it or don’t deserve it, even under the best of circumstances. How can we call ourselves Christians if our yokes are no different from the pagans’?

This is why a biblical worldview is the prime directive of my show at Blaze Media. Whether we’re dealing with shamans, witch doctors, or neurosurgeons, no other ethic on this planet will ultimately treat you as anything more than a number. Each according to his abilities, each according to his needs — you’re reduced to a formula or a slogan. But you are certainly not seen as a child of God, and that will not be tolerated.

We’ve lied to ourselves for far too long about our role in this con as Americans. The truth is simple, even if it isn’t easy: Every issue is a theological issue. Every choice humans make is an expression of worship. All of it.

“Secular” doesn’t exist. The people who sold secularism to you are now openly proving that the lie was the point all along. They are demonically intent on replacing the old-time religion with a new one. And as they looked from man to pig and pig to man and back again, they couldn’t tell the difference. This is how it always ends. Something will always rule, and something will always be worshiped. There is no way around those two iron laws of creation.

So will it be the lie of accommodation, the lie of neutrality, the lie of co-existence? Or will it be the truth?

If you need to get comfortable with something, why not try the truth for once?