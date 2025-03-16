Keith Self shuts down woke delusions with one word: 'Mr.'

More people recognize Patrick Henry’s declaration — “Give me liberty or give me death!” — than recall the details of Revolutionary War battles. Words often drive action. They inspire courage, shape conviction, and influence history.

But words can also be empty. The right has spent a generation embracing rhetoric for its own sake, using talking points to signal virtue at the water cooler or from anonymous X accounts. Instead of taking action, many defer responsibility, expecting Moms for Liberty and Riley Gaines to handle everything. That complacency won’t solve anything.

When the emperor wears no clothes, you never bow to him. You either laugh at him or you overthrow him.

Well, Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) demonstrated clarity last week when he ignored the delusions of a man in lipstick during a subcommittee meeting and addressed him as “Mr.,” as God intended.

That moment carried psychological weight for the nation, especially for men. Despite the constant connectivity of modern technology, people feel more isolated than ever. Many retreat into a world that demands no conflict, rejection, initiative, or risk, distancing themselves from their moral and civic responsibilities.

We have built a demonic treadmill for ourselves. On social media, people unleash outrage alongside thousands who share their views. But in real life, they hesitate. At work or in public, they watch as the Flat Earth Society takes victory laps. Words alone won’t reclaim the high ground — action will.

As this chaos unfolds, we lose our grip on reality. Because when the world keeps getting crazier and all you see are people bowing down to the weakest and most ridiculous gender-bending tyrants of all time, you start to question whether maybe your original programming is just a fairy tale and you should just get it over with and join the circus.

Or maybe not. Keith Self said enough of that. The “MASH” theme song was wrong — suicide isn’t painless. The decline of Western civilization is real, and ignoring it won’t make it go away. It’s time to expose the lies behind transgender activism and refuse to back down.

Hey, crazy person! You don’t have the support you claim. And I don’t think the media can bail you out much longer. Your pronouns and emotional manipulation don’t demand our time. Parents will no longer tolerate your control over their children’s sports teams or bathrooms. Science does not justify mutilating healthy bodies to accommodate feelings.

But maybe I’m mistaken. Maybe the trans mob still has the goods. Maybe they’re somehow sitting on pocket aces. They might have the nuts and I might be called a mean word or maybe even lose my job. But this time, I'm going to make them show me or see me in court instead of giving up before the fight even starts.

Since Mr. Tim McBride from the state of Delaware is utter ridiculousness, we will simply treat him as such and not entertain one more minute of his foolishness. We will dismiss it. We will mock it. But we will never honor it in any way, shape, or form.

Want to know why Christ spent his time at the temple debating his fellow Jews instead of going to the temple of Saturn to debate the pagans? Total foolishness! No point to that! And why was He silent when he went before King Herod? More foolishness.

Just gavel out like Keith Self. We were done when we started. We’re moving on to the sane people now. Because when the emperor wears no clothes, you never bow to him.

You either laugh at him or you overthrow him.