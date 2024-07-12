‘King’ Trump’s transformation of the GOP: Loyalty above all

Whatever you think about Donald Trump and the life issue, just know that his latest machinations are not about this upcoming election.



Case in point: How many of the $300 million ads that the Democrats plan on running to remind every single woman about who appointed the justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade were canceled because Trump took the life issue out of the party platform? The answer is none. I mean, how much of normie America even reads the party platform? Again, zero is the answer. So, the idea that Republicans can somehow insulate themselves from what Democrats are going to say between now and November about the guy who did more than any elected federal official in my lifetime to protect life is ridiculous.

And while my opinion of Team GOP has a default setting below subterranean, I don’t believe Republicans are so dumb that they don’t realize that. So, what gives?

When I was coming of age politically and listening to Rush Limbaugh daily, I remember hearing him play clips of Roger Stone with his then-wife, Ann, trying to get all the pro-life language taken out of the Republican Party platform. Now, fast-forward about 35 years, and look who is one of Trump’s closest political confidants today. None other than Roger Stone.

If we put the Wonder Woman lasso of truth around them, Trump and his political machine would likely admit they are trying to franchise the Republican Party, moving away from the many disparate coalitions within today’s GOP and toward a fealty more akin to that owed to a king.

Are there still disparate factions in a king’s court? Yes. Are there different agendas and ambitions? Absolutely. But they’re all united in loyalty to whom? The king. They will learn to share power within that court if they want the continued access and approval they need from the king.

This is how the Democratic Party has operated for generations. If you ask someone why they are a Democrat, they would typically cite an identity, such as being a single woman, gay, black, or a teacher. If you ask someone why they are a Republican, they’d typically mention values or principles, like being pro-life, believing in a strong national defense, or wanting limited government. The Republicans were the ideologically driven party, while the Democrats were the coalition-based party.



That is how you got fire-breathing black ministers and butch lesbians like Rosie O’Donnell to vote for the same candidates. Because they all realized that the government is king and to get the access they need from the king, they had better set their principles aside and work together as a coalition.

It is in precisely that manner the Trump empire is attempting to remake the Republican Party. Doesn’t matter much what people like pro-rainbow jihad Elise Stefanik believe about anything as long as they are willing to slobber for Trump, because there is really no agenda beyond the king himself.



Kings like to leave a legacy. And since the Trump family is forevermore boxed out of the market when it comes to many of their business interests, because, you know, they’re almost Hitler and stuff, then politics will have to fill the gaping void.

Trump is 78 years old, and even if none of his children ever want to run for office themselves, what he’s now establishing is the long-live-the-king endorsement that will be required from the family he leaves behind to rule his empire. His daughter-in-law runs the Republican National Committee now, for crying out loud! The party is being franchised and remade in Trump’s image. The Trumps are poised to become the GOP’s Kennedys.

It’s definitely not just about this election. Heck, it wasn’t long ago I thought this election was about putting Trump in jail, but here we are. MAGA thinks it has 2024 in the bag, and MAGA is probably right (at least let’s hope it is).

But if MAGA is tragically wrong and unable to evict the dementia patient and his demonic horde from the White House, then the excommunications will begin on November 6 and continue until morale improves.