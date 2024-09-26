Libertarians beware! A vote for Harris is a vote for tyranny

“The very heart and soul of conservatism,” Ronald Reagan once said, “is libertarianism." This is true — limited government, strong skepticism of central authority, and respect for private civic institutions form the core of conservatism. It’s understandable if those of you who share these views find former President Donald Trump distasteful.

As a skeptic of authority, you’re likely immune to claims that "this election is the most important of our lifetimes." It feels like every election is framed that way. But what if this one truly is? What if this election poses a critical threat to our rights and liberties?

In reality, one candidate — Kamala Harris — is already part of an administration that tramples on Americans’ constitutional rights.

The fact is, this election truly is crucial. If the left wins with Kamala Harris, it will quickly and aggressively move to curtail your most basic rights and liberties. It has already started.

You’ve likely heard the idea that people project onto others what they truly are. When the left and its media allies focus on Trump’s supposed inclination for dictatorial power, they are creating a massive distraction. In reality, they hope you don’t realize they are the ones aiming for authoritarian control.

In short, a protest vote for Kamala Harris will extinguish the flame of liberty faster than you may imagine.

The writing is on the wall. In the four years since taking power, the Biden-Harris administration and its allies have consistently worked to destroy your freedom, and they are just getting started. You are probably tired of hearing about "lawfare" in the prosecutions of Trump, so I won’t dwell on that. The lawfare against regular citizens has been accelerating rapidly.

Take the case of Eva Edl, an 89-year-old survivor of Tito’s communist concentration camp in Yugoslavia, who immigrated to America. She now faces what amounts to a life sentence at her age for praying in front of an abortion clinic. She told Glenn Beck, “I’m prepared to die.”

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If you haven’t been living in a mainstream media bubble, you’ve also heard the story of Douglass Mackey. He was sentenced to prison for making an election-themed meme in 2016, telling people they could vote from home. Ironically, just four years later, voting from home became a reality. He was convicted of a felony and sentenced to federal prison.

The Biden-Harris administration has a clear problem with pro-life activists. Before becoming a U.S. senator, Kamala Harris orchestrated the political prosecution of journalist David Daleiden. His supposed crime was using hidden cameras to record Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of aborted baby parts. California has been pursuing Daleiden for years. As a side note, he recently got his video evidence back and released it to the public with the help of Marjorie Taylor Greene, another figure you may not like.

During the COVID pandemic, the Biden administration colluded with Big Tech to suppress your speech. It silenced people for various reasons, such as telling the truth about alternative treatments like hydroxychloroquine or even vitamin D and zinc, stating there was no scientific basis for masks “stopping the spread” or questioning the efficacy of mRNA “vaccines” and clashing with multinational pharmaceutical companies.

So you got banned from Twitter or had your reputation questioned by a fact-check aligned with the ruling elite. You didn’t go to jail — at least not yet. Just last week, former U.S. senator and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suggested that anyone who spreads “misinformation” should be imprisoned.

What does the Bill of Rights have to do with the left’s push for more control over your life?

Libertarians are divided on abortion. You may be a pro-choice libertarian and a live-and-let-live kind of person, so the attacks on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 might be working on you. But that isn’t what the left truly fears about Project 2025. Its real concern is the concrete plan to dismantle the Wilsonian administrative state.

When asked about specific limited-government policies in Project 2025, Americans overwhelmingly support them. These include increased oversight of the Justice Department and FBI, eliminating the Department of Education, and removing partisan bureaucrats entirely.

For too long, if a president wasn’t a Democrat, he had little control over the day-to-day governance of the country. We all agree on returning to the founders’ vision of three equal branches of government.

So what’s the problem?

You might think it doesn’t matter who you vote for, believing both options are equally bad. So you choose the one that mainstream narratives claim won’t become a dictator.

In reality, one candidate — Kamala Harris — is already part of an administration that consistently tramples on Americans’ constitutional rights.

So hold your nose and pull the lever for Trump. He’s far from perfect, but he's a better friend of liberty. Plus, we'll all be less likely to end up in a mandatory re-education camp.