Mass deportations are the Christian thing to do

Right now, leftists are using the power of the pulpit, twisting Scripture, and blasting Christians for supporting President Donald Trump’s immigration raids.

President Trump, of course, promised to deport millions of illegal aliens who have entered the country. Most Americans support these endeavors.

As part of an effort to stop Trump, leftists say that mass deportations and the restriction of immigration violate core Christian principles of caring for the poor and needy. Even certain Catholic bishops are claiming we cannot deport illegal aliens.

That assertion is entirely false.

Don't let leftists twist Scripture to make you feel bad for wanting violent freaks out of your country and for being concerned with America's common good.

What does the Catechism of the Catholic Church say? Well, it is clear about Christians' duty of care to migrants.

In paragraph 2241 of the Catechism, it says, “The more prosperous nations are obliged, to the extent they are able, to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and the means of livelihood which he cannot find in his country of origin. Public authorities should see to it that the natural right is respected that places a guest under the protection of those who receive him.”

The key phrase here is “to the extent they are able.” The United States is a very prosperous nation. Yes, we are. But are we really able to welcome everyone in the world? No, of course not.

We are trillions of dollars in debt. Thousands upon thousands of Americans die from drug overdoses every year. We have rampant poverty in many parts of the U.S., broken families in rural and inner cities, and social degradation across the board.

The U.S. government has a duty first and foremost to protect its own citizens. Allowing mass migration exacerbates all those issues and harms U.S. citizens.

So what should political authorities do regarding immigration? They are called to consider the “common good” in all that they do.

To get more content like this direct to your inbox, sign up for the Liz Wheeler Newsletter. Click here to sign up.

The Catechism goes on to say, “Political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regard to the immigrants' duties toward their country of adoption.”

So what does this mean? Countries have a right to secure their borders. We have a right to self-definition. We have a right to enforce our laws. We have a right to enforce our immigration laws.

And we have a right to condition immigration laws upon immigrants assimilating into our American values. This is Christian teaching.

Christians are not called to implement an open-borders policy. We are not morally obligated to redistribute wealth. We are not morally obligated to allow our daughters to be assaulted and raped by illegal aliens who reside in our communities or to allow members of gangs like MS-13 to infiltrate our cities and cause crime to skyrocket.

So what does the Catholic Church teach regarding immigrants?

It says that immigrants “are obliged to respect with gratitude the material and spiritual heritage of the country that receives them, to obey its laws and to assist in carrying civic burdens.”

That means the Church says that immigrants should not violate the law by coming across the border illegally. It means all immigrants are called to respect America’s Christian and capitalist heritage.

We are not called to allow immigration to run wild without concern for our common good.

Just last week, President Trump arrested at least 538 violent criminals of the worst kind. You’re telling me it’s the Christian thing to let them stay in your town? Would you want them as your neighbor?

No, you’re not a bad person for wanting to keep yourself and your family safe. You’re not a bad person for wanting to preserve America’s sovereignty and national identity and to improve our immigration system so that it truly benefits U.S. citizens.

Don't let leftists twist Scripture to make you feel bad for wanting violent freaks out of your country and for being concerned with America's common good.