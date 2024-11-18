Pete Hegseth declares war on DEI madness in the Pentagon

The U.S. military has faced declining standards and an overemphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion under the Biden-Harris administration. A 2022 “Woke Warfighters” report, compiled by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), highlighted some of the most egregious examples of how woke ideology has infiltrated and co-opted the military.

The Biden administration’s 2022 National Security Strategy listed “promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion” as a top priority for the U.S. military, placing it above other traditional objectives. Recruitment videos now focus on diversity over service. One particularly controversial animated ad featured a young woman raised by lesbian parents who joins the Army — a sharp departure from the “Be All You Can Be” messaging of the past.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley testified before Congress that he wanted to understand “white rage.” A 2021 diversity and inclusion strategic plan for the Special Forces stated that “SOCOM will implement a ‘Joint Special Operations University Diversity and Inclusion Curriculum’ to emphasize what makes ‘diversity in [Special Operations Forces] an operational imperative.’”

The 18-page report, which received surprisingly little media coverage upon its release, details numerous examples of how such ideology has permeated the military. Pete Hegseth has emerged as a vocal opponent of this approach, vowing to end the Pentagon’s DEI insanity. Naturally, he has become a target of mainstream media outlets and influential Democrats.

Hegseth, a decorated war veteran with years of military service and advocacy for service members, transitioned to media as a popular Fox News host. Despite his credentials, critics dismiss him as merely a “TV host,” relying on audiences not to investigate his distinguished background. Agenda-driven partisans have resurrected unfounded and discredited sexual assault accusations that were resolved years ago. His enemies mischaracterize his tattoos, which reflect his deep Christian faith, as white nationalist symbols.

Hegseth has been vocal for years in opposing the DEI push in the military, arguing that it undermines military effectiveness, weakens the armed forces, and jeopardizes American safety. His stance, along with his comments about combat roles being unsuitable for women, has made him a prime target of the identitarian feminist left. As we approach the post-inauguration confirmation hearings, the smear campaign against Hegseth will undoubtedly escalate.

While partisans focus on discrediting a decorated war veteran and strong advocate for service members, the military faces recruitment, retention, and morale crises. As a decorated Iraq War veteran with a significant social media following, I receive frequent messages from active-duty soldiers. They express frustration with the Biden-Harris administration’s military policies, citing lowered standards that produce weaker troops, DEI initiatives that harm unit cohesion, and a hesitancy among pro-America young men — traditionally the military’s strongest recruits — to enlist.

Hegseth plans to reverse these trends. Partisan Democrat smear campaigns must step aside to allow him to restore the strength and greatness of America’s military.