Pete Hegseth is the latest target in the left-wing media’s war on truth

It’s no secret that legacy media outlets like the New York Times have abandoned any pretense of impartial journalism. But their latest attempt to smear Pete Hegseth — a veteran, father, and conservative voice — takes their hypocrisy to staggering new heights.

This isn’t journalism. It’s propaganda dressed up as reporting, and Americans should be outraged.

The media’s bias has been clear for years, but stories like this remind us why trust in journalism is at an all-time low.

The New York Times just published a piece focused on allegations by Danielle Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee’s former sister-in-law. According to the story, Danielle claims Pete’s second wife, Samantha, feared for her safety during their marriage due to Pete’s allegedly “volatile and threatening” behavior.

Yet Samantha Hegseth, the woman supposedly at the center of this story, has completely denied the allegations. In fact, she explicitly asked Danielle to stop speaking on her behalf.

But does this matter to the New York Times? Of course not. They’d rather take the word of a former in-law with no direct involvement than that of the person who actually lived through the marriage. Samantha and Pete even signed a legally binding court document in 2021 stating that neither of them was a victim of domestic abuse. Yet, the Times expects you to believe that everyone involved — the couple, their lawyers, and the judge — are all lying.

This isn’t about uncovering the truth; it’s about crafting a narrative. It’s a political hit job, plain and simple. The media picks and chooses who they believe based solely on their agenda. If a Democrat like Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, faces misconduct claims, they bury the story or dismiss it outright. But if a conservative is the target, even by the most tenuous connection, it becomes front-page news.

This selective outrage is nothing new. During Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, the corporate left-wing media used the same playbook against him. Leftists don't just target individuals; they go after their families, their reputations, and anyone who dares to defend the target. It’s destruction for the sake of destruction because that’s all leftists know how to do.

They can’t build anything. They can’t develop solutions or policies that work. All they know is how to tear down people who stand in the way of their agenda. And in this case, they’re not just attacking Pete Hegseth; they’re insulting Samantha Hegseth, too. By ignoring her words and her legal testimony, they’re painting her as a powerless victim too afraid to stand up for herself. It’s disgusting and patronizing.

The media’s bias has been clear for years, but stories like this remind us why trust in journalism is at an all-time low. Americans are waking up to the reality that the press isn’t interested in facts — it's interested in advancing a political agenda. And ironically, this relentless bias may be the very thing fueling the conservative movement’s success.

The left’s obsession with destruction, its inability to self-reflect, and its blatant disregard for the truth have driven countless Americans to the other side. It’s probably one of the reasons Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office this week. People are tired of being lied to, tired of seeing good people smeared, and tired of watching the institutions we once trusted devolve into partisan attack machines.

Americans are demanding more from their news sources, just as they are demanding better from their government. If the New York Times doesn’t heed this lesson quickly, its bottom line will be the one paying the price, not the Hegseths.

