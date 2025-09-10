Qatar sheltered Hamas — now let it shelter Gazans

Hamas’ barbaric October 7 massacre of Israelis — including children and the elderly — was driven by hatred, yes, but it was also enabled. Governments, organizations, and media outlets all played a role. Israel, Arab states, the United States, the United Nations, and especially Qatar share responsibility. Now, as Israel nears victory and “day after” debates begin, the international community needs to rethink its approach to both Gaza and Doha.

Qatar has long styled itself as a mediator. In reality, it has become a saboteur.

Qatar must face consequences. Gaza must be freed from Hamas. And America must stop funding its own adversaries.

Qatar has provided safe haven to Hamas leadership for years and continues to do so, depending on how many survived Israel’s decapitation strike in Doha on Monday. Despite reports suggesting the United States asked Qatar to host Hamas leaders for negotiation purposes, the relationship long predates October 7 and any such arrangement.

Qatar also hosted Yusuf al-Qaradawi, the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader, until his death in 2022. Its most powerful media arm, Al Jazeera, has functioned as a Hamas mouthpiece, even providing journalistic cover to operatives like Anas al-Sharif.

The emirate’s interference doesn’t stop there. It funds radical movements across the region, destabilizing neighbors and prompting a Gulf Cooperation Council blockade in 2017. That blockade responded to Qatar’s ties with Iran, support for terrorist groups, and meddling in other nations’ internal affairs.

Closer to home, Qatar has poured billions into American universities. Between 2021 and 2024 alone, it gave more than $2 billion, fueling a surge of “illiberal, anti-democratic sentiment” on campuses. At the same time, the United States maintains its largest Middle East air base, Al Udeid, in a country that bankrolls terror.

That’s a strategic liability. Iran’s 2021 missile strike on Al Udeid — and later attacks during Operation Midnight Hammer — showed the base’s vulnerability. Meanwhile, thousands of U.S. troops and families stationed there effectively subsidize Qatar’s radicalism.

President Trump’s February 4 proposal to relocate Gazans out of Gaza broke the stalemate. Critics howled, but the plan remains the only one that secures Israel, dismantles Hamas, and opens a path to reconstruction under new governance.

Temporary relocation of Gazans to Qatar is the most viable option. This is not forced displacement. It recognizes that civilians cannot live in a war zone and that years of Qatari-backed Hamas indoctrination require deliberate de-radicalization. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have refused refugees for exactly that reason. Qatar — the principal sponsor — should shoulder the burden.

RELATED: The genocide that isn’t: How Hamas turned lies into global outrage

Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

At the same time, the United States should withdraw from Al Udeid and construct a state-of-the-art base in a rebuilt Gaza.

That move would be more than symbolic — it would be strategic. A U.S. base in Gaza would guarantee security during reconstruction, prevent Hamas 2.0 from rising, and inject jobs, contracts, and services into the local economy. Gaza’s Mediterranean location also offers direct access to Africa, where China is expanding at America’s expense.

This isn’t fantasy. It’s a workable blueprint: Arrest remaining Hamas leaders in Doha; relocate civilians to safety; rebuild Gaza free of terror-backed regimes; and establish a permanent U.S. presence that stabilizes rather than inflames.

Protests will erupt. Denunciations will come. But serious problems demand serious solutions. Qatar must face consequences. Gaza must be freed from Hamas. And America must stop funding its own adversaries.