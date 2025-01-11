Shawn Ryan interview unveils explosive Cybertruck bomber claims

A friend of Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber Matthew Livelsberger has come forward to reveal an email manifesto that Livelsberger sent to him. Retired U.S. Army officer Sam Shoemate requested an appearance on the Shawn Ryan podcast to unveil the manifesto.

Shoemate stated he contacted Ryan first because he was convinced the national news media would suppress the story and that the federal government might try to stop it. Ryan, courageously, immediately released the video of the conversation to the public.

Could it be that Livelsberger knew the information he was about to disclose would get him killed or put in prison for the rest of his life?

During the interview, Ryan mentioned his cell phone had been acting up before the interview and he was concerned that he was being surveilled. I can verify that the CIA and the FBI do this to American citizens and even have done it to me. Ryan said after the interview that he would disappear with his family for a few days for their safety.

Until now, the legacy news media’s reporting of the Jan. 1 incident outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has said nothing about the bomber’s motivation for the spectacular act that blessedly did far less damage than it might have.

Ryan showed a screenshot of the email as evidence.

According to Shoemate, Livelsberger emailed him a manifesto revealing he believed he was under surveillance by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security because of the information he was about to reveal to the public. He claimed China and the United States have anti-gravity drone technology that poses a serious risk to our national security.

Livelsberger also wrote that he was exposing a cover-up of a U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan in 2019 that massacred a large number of civilians, including women and children. Livelsberger wrote this was the incident that pushed him to the limit.

Livelsberger also wrote that China has launched anti-gravity drones from submarines off the East Coast that are the “most dangerous threat to national security.” He claimed these drones, also deployed by the United States, possess stealth technology, can evade radar detection, and have an unlimited payload capacity that could be used for weapons deployment.

Below are the contents of the emails sent to Shoemate by Livelsberger:

In case I do not make it to my decision point or on to the Mexico border I am sending this now. Please do not release this until 1JAN and keep my identity private until then.



First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification.

What we have been seeing with "drones" is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China [on] the east coast, but throughout history, the US. Only we and China have this capability ...



China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon for SIGINT and ISR, which are also part of the integrated coms system. There are dozens of those balloons in the air at any given time.



The so what is because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned [aircraft], they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed. They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the WH if they wanted. It's checkmate.



[The U.S. government] needs to give the history of this, how we are employing it and weaponizing it, how China is employing them and what the way forward is. China is poised to attack anywhere in the East Coast.



I've been followed for over a week now [by] likely Homeland or FBI, and they are looking to move on me and are unlikely going to let me cross into Mexico, but won't because they know I am armed and I have a massive [vehicle-borne improvised explosive device]. I've been trying to maintain a very visible profile and have kept my phone and they are definitely digitally tracking me.



I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up during airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019 by the admin, DoD, DEA, and CIA. I conducted targeting for these strikes of over 125 buildings (65 were struck because of CIVCAS) that killed hundreds of civilians in a single day. [U.S. Forces Afghanistan] continued strikes after spotting civilians on initial ISR, it was supposed to take 6 minutes and scramble all aircraft in CENTCOM. The UN basically called these war crimes, but the administration made them disappear. I was part of that cover-up with USFORA and Agent [Redacted] of the DEA. So I don't know if my abduction attempt is related to either. I worked with GEN Millers 10 staff on this as well as the response to Bala Murghab. AOB-S Commander at the time. [Redacted] can validate this.



You need to elevate this to the media so we avoid a world war because this is a mutually assured destruction situation.



For vetting my Linkedin is Matt Berg or Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty 18Z out of 1-10 my profile is public. I have an active TSSCI with UAP USAP access.



The FBI claimed, “Although this incident is more public and more sensational, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues.”

The American people have lost trust in these kinds of statements.

Could it be that Livelsberger knew the information he was about to disclose would get him killed or put in prison for the rest of his life? We may never know the answer.