Stop blaming schools — the crisis starts in America’s homes

America’s youth are struggling, and they need help fast.

Currently, 1 in 5 U.S. children ages 2 to 19 are obese. Over the past 20 years, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes “in the 10‐ to 19‐year‐old population has doubled.”

I sincerely believe that it takes good parenting, not a bunch of strangers, to raise a well-adjusted child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that by 2060, the number of American children and teenagers with type 2 diabetes could increase by an incredible 700%!

In terms of mental health, things are not much better.

Sadder and dumber

“Among adolescents, mental health, substance use, and suicide are concerns,” the CDC notes. “Data obtained directly from youth can tell us more about the scope of these problems.”

In 2023, “40% reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in the past year,” “20% reported seriously considering attempting suicide in the past year,” “16% reported making a suicide plan in the past year,” and “9% reporting attempting suicide in the past year.”

Perhaps most concerning of all, American children are becoming dumber.

Thanks to the release of the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress report, we now know that “the average reading score for the nation at grade 4 was 2 points lower compared to 2022 and 5 points lower compared to 2019.”

Likewise, “the average reading score for the nation at grade 8 was 2 points lower than in 2022 and 5 points lower compared to 2019.”

How about math? “In 2024, the average score at fourth grade was 2 points higher compared to 2022 and 3 points lower compared to the pre-pandemic score in 2019.” Among eighth graders, “the average score was not significantly different from 2022 but was 8 points lower compared to 2019.”

When it comes to science, the trend continues. “In 2024, the average science score at eighth grade was 4 points lower compared to 2019. Scores in 2024 decreased at all five selected percentiles compared to 2019.”

Help starts at home

It is quite difficult to read these statistics and remain optimistic about the future. I hope it is not too late to reverse course; nevertheless, doing so will be much easier said than done.

A myriad of reasons are to blame for the sudden and steep decline in children’s physical and mental well-being. Some blame corporations for pushing ultra-processed, sugar-laden foods. Some blame technology companies for getting kids addicted to screens and social media.

I, however, blame the parents.

I reject the mantra that it takes a village to raise a child. I sincerely believe that it takes good parenting, not a bunch of strangers, to raise a well-adjusted child.

Parents should be responsible for what their children consume. As the ones buying the groceries and paying for their children’s expensive devices, it’s incumbent upon parents to teach their children about moderation, discipline, and all the other life lessons that turn them into responsible adults.

It is also misguided to put all the blame for students performing poorly academically on the broken public school system. As a former public school teacher, I understand most government-run schools are failing to properly educate America’s millions of students.

But, again, what about the parents’ role in their children’s education? Are the parents doing everything they can to ensure that their children are on the right academic path? Are the parents demanding more from the public schools that their taxes fund? Are the parents at all engaged in their child’s education? Are parents monitoring the garbage their kids encounter on social media?

These are the types of difficult questions we must ask.

RELATED: Gentle parenting gave us spoiled tyrants, now FAFO parenting is restoring order

Photo by Studio4 via Getty Images

Children crave discipline

When I taught high school students years ago, I held them accountable. At the time, many of the students whined and complained. They said I was “mean” because I didn’t let them get away with stuff that most other teachers would.

The funny thing is that many of those students came back years later and thanked me for holding them to such a high standard. Deep down, they craved order and discipline.

Children need adults to keep them in check. Sometimes, they need tough love. They need help, and no government program can provide the support that they so desperately need right now.

A strong family unit always has been and always will be the backbone of a healthy society. America, if we want to save the children, we must save the family.