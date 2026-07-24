Teachers tell union bullies: Keep your hands off our lunch money!

Recess should be fun — unless a bully threatens to take your lunch money in exchange for “protection.”

When I became a teacher, I encountered the adult version of that schoolyard racket: the teachers’ union.

For educators tired of national union bullying, the answer is increasingly clear: Go local.

This is neither imaginary nor unusual. Teachers across the country face pressure from two dominant organizations, the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers.

Educators hand over hundreds of dollars in dues every year, only to watch the national unions spend their money on political causes and ideological campaigns that often have little to do with helping teachers in their classrooms.

Sometimes, the unions wander far beyond education altogether.

What happens when a teacher pushes back?

Kelley LaBedz, a client of the Center for Independent Employees, learned that questioning the union can invite retaliation. One California teacher wrote an entire book about the intimidation she faced from national teachers’ unions.

During my own teaching career, I endured several tense conversations with a union representative because I had not completed a membership form.

The message was obvious: Compliance was expected.

Why, then, do so many teachers remain members of the NEA and AFT?

Several reasons. The answer is not simple.

For more than half a century, teachers’ unions have taken credit for protecting health insurance, pensions, and other benefits. They offer liability coverage and representation in disputes with administrators. Many educators fear that their material security will disappear without union membership.

Many also do not know that alternatives exist.

The Supreme Court opened one escape route in 2018. In Janus v. AFSCME, the court held that compelling public employees to subsidize union speech raises serious First Amendment concerns.

Public school teachers may now opt out of paying dues or fees to the NEA and AFT. Thousands have done so.

At the Center for Independent Employees, however, we are pursuing another path: replacing national union affiliates with independent local unions.

Independent locals can serve teachers without sending money and authority to national organizations. They can negotiate pay, benefits, and working conditions while reflecting the values and priorities of the communities they represent.

They also give teachers the security they need without forcing them to support the NEA’s or AFT’s broader political agenda.

This model directly challenges the national unions’ fear-based strategy.

By going local, educators can eliminate layers of bureaucracy, reduce overhead, and keep dues close to home. They can also weaken the enormous political influence national unions wield in state capitals and Washington.

Independent locals often foster a more cooperative relationship with administrators and school boards. National organizations thrive on permanent conflict. Local associations have stronger incentives to solve problems inside the district.

The movement is growing.

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Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

In Kansas, teachers in 30 school districts have broken from the NEA through independent local unions. Educators in California, Ohio, and other states are exploring the same approach.

The NEA and AFT have shown little interest in changing course.

Their leaders continue accumulating political power even as teacher frustration rises and academic performance declines. They dismiss parents’ concerns while confidence in public education falls to all-time lows.

Organizations created to represent teachers have become increasingly detached from them.

The national unions are more consumed with ideology, institutional power, and political influence than with the day-to-day needs of educators. By claiming to speak for every teacher, they also damage the reputation of millions who do not share their agenda.

Teachers do not have to accept this arrangement.

They should not be forced to choose between professional representation and financial support for causes they oppose. They should not have to surrender local control to distant union executives. And they should not have to tolerate intimidation for asking where their dues go.

For educators tired of national union bullying, the answer is increasingly clear: Go local.

Teachers in Kansas and across the country are standing up for themselves, one district at a time.