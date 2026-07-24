16-year-old arrested for shooting and killing 15-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother, Maryland police say

Maryland police say a teenager shot and killed a 15-year-old girl and her younger brother in their home days after he possibly celebrated the Fourth of July with the family.

Police have been investigating the lethal shooting that happened July 7 at the family's home on Talles Road in Randallstown.

'This is obviously an unspeakable tragedy.'

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Keith James Jr. at his West Baltimore home. He was charged with two murder counts and a gun charge, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Police believe James had some kind of relationship with Giovanna Myrie, the older victim, but did not say whether it was romantic in nature.

Charging documents indicate that Myrie sought help because James had threatened to kill her if she "messed around" with other males.

Police say James shot and killed Myrie, who was found in her bedroom, and her 9-year-old brother Steve Allen, who was found in a hallway.

Their mother found their bodies at about 7:20 a.m. and contacted police.

"This is obviously an unspeakable tragedy. Our hearts and sympathies are with the victims and their families," defense attorney Brian Thompson said.

Investigators used witness accounts, surveillance video, and cellphone records to place James in the area of the shooting. They believe he used mass transit to get from his home to the victims' home.

"He was on camera in several ways throughout the community," McCullough said. "He had been in the area prior to the crime, and of course, he was in the area after the crime."

Police say a friend of Myrie's indicated that she saw James holding a handgun while on a FaceTime call with the girl at the home.

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The suspect's attorney requested that he be placed into a juvenile facility, but that was rejected by the judge. He is being held without bond.

"I would ask everyone to reserve judgment, afford my client his constitutional right to the presumption of innocence, and reserve judgment until the actual evidence is presented in a courtroom," Thompson added.





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