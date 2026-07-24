Ben & Jerry's is so woke that the owners finally broke

Ben & Jerry’s may have built its brand on ice cream, but these days, you wouldn’t even know the company sells ice cream by looking at its social media feeds.

The Vermont-based company is releasing videos attacking ICE, criticizing immigration enforcement, and championing progressive causes — as if customers asked for a dousing of political lectures with their ice cream. And the messaging has become so incessant that even the parent company is pushing back on the brand’s aggressive activism.

“Now, a lot of companies have dialed back, but not the biggest culprit: Ben & Jerry’s. Ben & Jerry’s actually has been not just not dialing it down, but ramping it up lately,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, before playing a video the company posted attacking ICE.

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“Let’s break the ice,” the video begins. “Congress just voted to spend 70 billion of our tax dollars to fully fund ICE and Border Patrol through 2029 with no oversight, no accountability, and no restrictions. At the same time, ICE continues to detain people at a staggering rate, holding at least 60,000 people in inhumane detention centers with plans to deport them to countries most of them have never stepped foot in before.”

“People from all walks of life — grandparents, kids, pregnant women — are being taken from their neighborhoods, locked up in awful conditions, and denied basic care. Almost 50 people have died since January 2025, and the administration has blocked members of Congress from visiting these facilities multiple times, despite Congress’ legal right to do so,” it continued.

“Our tax dollars are supporting this abuse of power. People are being stripped of their rights and denied their dignity. Federal agents hide behind masks and closed doors. We need eyes on ICE detention centers now.”

“First of all, I’m going to need you to show your work,” Gonzales scoffs. “Second of all, nobody follows Ben & Jerry's for that.”

The company also used its Twitter account to “simp for the illegal who tried running ICE agents down with his car.”

“I could go on and on,” Gonzales says, adding that the company also has posted ads celebrating transgenders in women’s sports and has been encouraging No Kings protests.

“Apparently they even created a new flavor to imply that President Trump is an authoritarian,” she continues.

“Just sell the ice cream,” she adds.

And Gonzales might just get what she wants, as the company's political activism may be coming to a screeching halt.

“Ben & Jerry’s is actually owned by Magnum. And years ago when the company was sold, Ben and Jerry put in a board to ensure that they could keep pushing their woke messaging, but Magnum is like, ‘Nah, no thanks. Pass,’” Gonzales explains, playing a video Ben of Ben & Jerry’s put out complaining about receiving pushback from the parent company for the messaging.

“Maybe instead of focusing on Donald Trump being a made-up king, it sounds like you guys have some kings in your midst,” she adds.

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