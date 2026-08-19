The conservative base will remember this betrayal

I am an American whose family was here before there were these United States. I grew up believing that citizenship carried obligations, borders meant something, and elected leaders were supposed to defend the country we birthed. In 2024, the Republican National Convention sounded as if the party remembered that duty. Signs reading “Mass Deportations Now!” filled the hall. Tom Homan told illegal immigrants to start packing. Texas Governor Greg Abbott led chants of “Send them back!” Donald Trump promised the largest deportation operation in American history. For a brief moment, the party spoke with unusual clarity about enforcement

Two years later, parts of the same Washington establishment elite are drifting back toward the old language of “dignity,” “modernization,” and “compassion.” Bipartisan proposals promise legal status or pathways to citizenship for millions of foreigners who entered or remained in the country unlawfully.

The base has heard the promises before. It should measure Republicans by removals, enforcement, and legislation — not rhetoric.

Republican names appear on the co-sponsor lists. The same party that campaigned on deportation is again entertaining versions of the “comprehensive immigration reform” voters have heard for decades.

That is the betrayal. Republicans asked voters for power on an enforcement mandate. They should not now pretend that mandate was merely a campaign-season flourish.

Calvin Coolidge understood that immigration policy had to serve the national interest. “America must be kept American,” he told Congress, arguing that new arrivals had to be limited to the country’s capacity to absorb them “into the ranks of good citizenship.”

Theodore Roosevelt likewise demanded assimilation and undivided civic loyalty. He demanded that every immigrant become “in every facet an American, and nothing but an American.” No divided allegiance. No polyglot boarding house. Room for only one flag, one language, one loyalty.

Whatever one thinks of every policy those men supported, the underlying principle was once unremarkable: Immigration exists for the benefit of the nation receiving immigrants, and citizenship carries duties as well as rights.

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Today, even that proposition is smeared as “far right.” Washington lectures us endlessly about “our values” while avoiding the more basic questions: How many people should the country admit? On what terms? How quickly can newcomers be assimilated? What happens when immigration policy outruns the government’s ability to enforce the law or sustain public confidence in the system?

Those are not abstract concerns. Voters sent Republicans to Washington after 2024 expecting them to act on the mandate they claimed. I feel this betrayal in my gut.

Too many Republican elected officials have returned to the donor-class language of labor shortages, “workforce needs,” and legalization. They treat the voters who carried them as people who can be placated with border-wall rhetoric while the harder work of interior enforcement is postponed or diluted. Every time a Republican co-sponsors another legalization scheme, the message becomes harder to miss: The base is indispensable at election time and negotiable afterward.

That is managed decline sold as pragmatism. A country that cannot control its borders, enforce its immigration laws, and decide who may remain within its territory is surrendering one of the most basic functions of sovereignty. The argument for restriction does not require hostility toward immigrants. It requires the far simpler proposition that the American government has a first duty to American citizens and that immigration policy should be made with their security, wages, communities, and future in mind.

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The fight does not end with one election cycle. Voters should keep pressure on officials at every level of government. City councils, state legislatures, Congress, and the White House should all be held to the promises made during campaigns. Officials who drift toward amnesty should be named, challenged, and, when necessary, replaced.

Elected officials must never forget that citizenship is a privilege. Assimilation should be expected of those we choose to admit. Enforcement should not disappear the moment an election is over.

To every speaker preparing remarks for the 2026 Republican National Convention in Dallas next month: You must address mass deportation — not as a slogan to be discarded after the balloons drop, but as the concrete policy Republicans promised to pursue. If the policy was necessary in 2024, it did not become unnecessary because the election was won.

The base has heard the promises before. It should measure Republicans by removals, enforcement, and legislation — not rhetoric.

If elected officials believe the country needs a different immigration policy, they should say so plainly and defend it. What they should not do is campaign on enforcement and govern toward amnesty. That is not compromise. It is bait-and-switch.