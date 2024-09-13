The ‘great replacement’ comes to America’s heartland

Every presidential campaign faces pivotal moments, and in 2024, that moment might have arrived in a small Midwestern town in Ohio. Springfield, once a city of roughly 60,000, saw a sudden upheaval when 20,000 new residents moved in. A large population of Haitian migrants, many of whom entered the country under Temporary Protected Status during the Biden-Harris administration, settled in the town. Crime has surged, health and educational services are overwhelmed, and some residents have even reported on social media that their pets were abducted and possibly consumed.

With the presidential election just months away, Springfield has become the embodiment of everything critics argue is wrong with the Democrats' radical replacement migration policy enacted under their control of the White House.

While critics label the 'great replacement' theory as a conspiracy theory, replacement migration is standard policy for the Democratic Party.

Border security in the United States has long been a disaster. For decades, waves of illegal immigrants have crossed the border, but like a frog slowly boiled, the nation has been slow to react. The cultural and demographic shifts have been gradual, with the worst effects concentrated in border states rather than spread nationwide. While residents of Florida and Texas have been acutely aware of the dangers, those in the Midwest and Northeast largely ignored the issue.

Now with federal refugee resettlement programs reaching deep into the heartland, every state has effectively become a border state. The rapid transformation of cities like Springfield starkly illustrates how devastating this process has become.

Vice presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance has frequently highlighted Springfield's situation in his speeches. However, the town's plight gained significant attention when a video of an elderly woman speaking at a local city council meeting went viral. She expressed fear that she and her husband could not protect themselves from homeless men squatting in their yard who do not speak English.

Social media posts from local residents further revealed reports of intimidation by cars full of strange men, threats from immigrant co-workers, and, yes, pet abductions. In one tragic incident, a Haitian man ran a school bus off the road, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring 23 other children.

FBI statistics show a 242% increase in crime in Springfield between 2019 and 2022. The city's educational system has been overwhelmed, with the number of non-English-speaking students jumping from 250 to 1,600. Medical services have also struggled, with one facility reporting $436,000 in expenses for new translators fluent in Haitian Creole and a tripling of patient wait times.

Residents face increased competition for entry-level housing and working-class jobs, as migrant workers price them out. While any town would struggle with a population increase of one-third, the radical culture clash between longtime residents and new arrivals has turned a difficult adjustment into a nightmare.

Springfield's struggles are not unique. In Sylacauga, Alabama, a recent city council meeting ended abruptly when residents complained about a large number of illegal Haitian immigrants settling in town for work. The council president adjourned the meeting as attendees shouted at local government representatives for ignoring their concerns. The same level of disruption and displacement that border towns have endured for decades is now spreading rapidly to dozens of cities and towns nationwide, and people are finally taking notice.

When it comes to illegal immigration, the federal government is not just a passive enabler; it is a malicious actor facilitating a massive crime against the country’s native population. Local politicians often dodge the issue of mass immigration to avoid accusations of racism, but also because they know no help is coming. While critics label the “great replacement” theory as a conspiracy theory, replacement migration is standard policy for the Democratic Party. Progressives are actively importing millions of illegal foreigners and relocating them deep into the United States to alter the nation's demographic and electoral landscape permanently.

Even if illegal immigrants cannot vote now, the Democrats’ push for unverified mail-in voting raises suspicions. Amnesty and birthright citizenship guarantee that in a generation, the left will gain tens of millions of new voters loyal to the party.

Anyone hoping the GOP would act as an effective bulwark against such abuses will be disappointed. Republican Governors Mike DeWine of Ohio and Kay Ivey of Alabama have both failed to take significant action to protect their states' residents. Ivey has acknowledged the problem but shifted the blame entirely to the Biden administration. DeWine addressed the issue on Tuesday, but his remarks focused mainly on increasing infrastructure funding. He noted that two other Ohio cities were also experiencing surges due to Biden administration policies but made it clear that he did not oppose those policies — only the lack of accompanying funding.



When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard, the National Guard rounded them up and moved them within 48 hours. Yet when the federal government settles 20,000 immigrants in a red-state community, those residents are left without recourse.

Progressive journalists and politicians have expressed outrage, accusing opponents of racism and arguing that communities have no right to choose who joins them. This implies that community formation follows objective criteria, suggesting that no one decides — an outright lie.

The federal government chose to grant protected status to these immigrant populations and facilitate their mass migration into red states. There is nothing organic about this phenomenon. The ruling elite made these decisions, transforming communities and, in the process, reshaping the nation without ever consulting the public.