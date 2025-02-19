The new golden age: Why the world respects Trump’s America

The left has spent years trying to convince us that America under Trump is a pariah on the world stage, that our allies distrust us, and that no one respects us. But last week, that narrative was shattered. Trump wasn’t isolated — he was at the center of global diplomacy, making deals and setting the agenda. While the media spun tales of doom, world leaders lined up to work with him, proving that America is, once again, a nation to be reckoned with.

On Wednesday, Trump held a lengthy call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they agreed to begin negotiations on Ukraine. He later announced on Truth Social that there’s a "good possibility" of ending the war — a war that Biden’s administration has only escalated with unchecked spending and no exit strategy. Trump and Putin also discussed the Middle East, energy, and security issues, even agreeing to make diplomatic visits to each other’s countries. So much for the claim that Trump can’t conduct foreign policy.

We don’t hate our neighbors — we just love our country, and we won’t be intimidated any more.

Trump’s head-on leadership doesn’t stop with the war in Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Trump to discuss defense, trade, and critical mineral supply chains — issues essential for countering China’s growing influence. King Abdullah II of Jordan visited the White House to talk about Gaza, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed, launching a new military and trade partnership with the U.S. that includes semiconductor development and artificial intelligence collaboration. In a sign of Trump’s global influence, Modi even declared, “We’re going to make India great again as well.”

Meanwhile, the left’s hand-wringing about America’s posture in the world reached a new level of absurdity in Germany, where Vice President JD Vance had the audacity to defend free speech. His words — calling for an end to the censorship of elections and free speech — upset the German defense minister so that he disrupted his own speech.. That’s how far Europe has fallen. From German authorities raiding homes over politically incorrect social media posts to those on the left like CBS’ Margaret Brennan claiming that free speech led to the Holocaust, are we the ones who have lost our way?

Trump is reviving global respect toward the U.S. economy through moves like enacting a decisive 25% tariff on foreign steel and aluminum to protect American jobs. Wall Street panicked, but Main Street cheered. While the left cries about “trade wars,” Trump understands that fair trade means fair play. For too long, America has been taken advantage of by globalist elites who profit off our decline — not any more.

Over the weekend, Team USA faced off against Canada in a game that went far beyond sports. Our players were sick and tired of being booed every time the national anthem played, and they decided they weren’t going to take it. Within seconds of the opening puck drop, the American center dropped his gloves and decked his opponent. Three fights broke out in the first nine seconds. It was a message — not just to Canada, but to the world.

The U.S. went on to dominate, winning 3-1. Was it the Miracle on Ice of 1980? Maybe not, but it sure felt like it. Back then, America had been humiliated on the world stage and the Soviet Union seemed unbeatable, but a group of scrappy underdogs proved otherwise — and a new era began.

For years, we’ve been told that we should be ashamed of our country, that America’s best days are behind us, that we should apologize for our history, our strength, our success. But that era is over. The American people are standing tall again, unafraid to defend their nation and their values. We don’t hate our neighbors — we just love our country, and we won’t be intimidated any more.

America is back — and the world knows it.

Want more from Glenn Beck? Get Glenn's FREE email newsletter with his latest insights, top stories, show prep, and more delivered to your inbox.