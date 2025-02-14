'They should not be booing': Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out against Canadian fans booing 'Star-Spangled Banner'

NHL player Brad Marchand spoke out about the recent trend of Canadian hockey fans booing the U.S. national anthem.

Multiple attendees at the 4 Nations Face-Off game between Team USA and Finland reported that some fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal were booing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The boos are an ongoing reaction to the tariff battle between Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump.

The day after the American team played its game against Finland, Marchand, who is from Canada, took the opportunity to defend the U.S. players.

"They should not be booing the Americans during that anthem. They have nothing to do with the political things that are going on," Marchand said, per the Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Marchand added, "I do feel bad for those guys in that moment. I don't think it's right."

Although Marchand was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, he has played his entire career with the Boston Bruins, appearing in multiple All-Star Games, and has won one Stanley Cup.

'It's always a great atmosphere.'

American captain Auston Matthews was also booed in Montreal, likely both for the fact that he is American and also because he plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a historical rival to the Montreal Canadiens.

"I mean, we play here quite a bit, and obviously it's always a great atmosphere," the 27-year-old said in response, per OutKick.

Matthews, who has many high-profile sponsorships with food companies and a bank, took a lighter approach to the controversy.

"I think it's something you just embrace and have fun with. I mean, if you're getting booed, you must be doing something right, so in the end, these are moments, games, situations that you kind of dream of playing in, so I don't think there's really any issue in that."

In February, similar situations occurred in Vancouver and Ottawa. Before the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2, fans at Rogers Arena booed the U.S. national anthem. Before an Ottawa Senators 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild, fans at the Canadian Tire Centre also booed the U.S. anthem.

It was quickly noted that both franchises had a majority of non-Canadian players leading their teams in scoring.

For Ottawa, this included: Brady Tkachuk from Scottsdale, Arizona; Josh Norris from Oxford, Michigan; Adam Gaudette from Braintree, Massachusetts; Drake Batherson from Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Shane Pinto from Franklin Square, New York.

At the same time, the Canucks had just two Canadians in the their top 13-highest point-scorers.

Many Canadians have strongly condemned President Trump over the threat of 25% tariffs, despite Canada having had tariffs on U.S. dairy for decades, in the range of 200%-300%.

