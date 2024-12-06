Trump must do to American Marxism what Reagan did to Soviet Marxism

Anybody with an IQ hovering just above double digits did not really believe that Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon his son Hunter in the end. The lie was always the point. That’s why I don’t bristle at being called a conspiracy theorist any longer.

The initial trigger for my entrance into such a brave new world was what happened with Brett Kavanaugh. The final trigger was being told during COVID-19 that natural immunity doesn't exist. And the very same people who told those lies also said that Biden was too principled, too honorable, to pardon his son. Folks, they will lie to us about literally everything.

We are dealing with worldviews that are not reconcilable and cannot peacefully coexist on this earth.

Not only is being called a conspiracy theorist not a bad thing, but it’s probably a sign at this point that you're awake and paying attention. You know, unlike Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who just compared the side effects of a child getting his genitals chopped off to taking aspirin. Congratulations, you’re not insane like her!

So the question then becomes how we should respond to such demonic gaslighting going forward. In the past, I tried to be high-minded about that and stressed the need to be careful about seeking vengeance because of what can happen when the rabbit finally gets the gun. But that is yesterday’s war. Once you’ve seen Kavanaugh turned into a marauding rapist, you start to question whether diffusing power is still a morally available or even desirable option in a land where only one side is playing by a broken social contract.

We're in a war now, so now I am firmly in the camp that we must wield the power that has been given to us with extreme prejudice. We are dealing with worldviews that are not reconcilable and cannot peacefully coexist on this earth, just as the Soviet and Western views of the world could not coexist. And the Soviets were the one side willing to act as if that was the case for the better part of two decades until a guy named Ronald Reagan came along and said enough is enough.

You want a Cold War? I'm going to give it to you.

Now the Soviet Union no longer exists. That’s power.

Unfortunately, though, much of the Soviet Marxist cultural rot ended up downloading itself into our mainframe here at home after it was defeated over there. And here’s some not-so-breaking news: The endlessly smug, sanctimonious gaslighting from the “trust the experts” class isn’t going to just going to go away on its own. The press is packed with absolute liars who are addicted to whipping it out and urinating right in your face while telling you it’s raining.

You can’t share a country with them because they don't want to share it with you. We're the ones that would be inclined to say, listen, if you guys all want to live in California and Oregon, figure it out and leave the rest of us alone. But we tried that for about 25 years, and all we got for our mediation efforts was a promise from the left to turn Texas blue. So that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg. We’re just going to have to teach you a lesson from the old school. Where’s my belt?

And they will deserve it. Because leftist progressives enjoy hurting people. They allowed open borders, and if your daughter got raped and murdered, so be it, as long as they could cheat in elections. They gave all your money to the crime syndicate in Ukraine and then laughed at you when the ensuing inflation raised the prices of everyday goods beyond your reach. They “transitioned” your kids. They mandated a poisonous jab. That’s what all the lies and gaslighting brought upon you, and it was on purpose.

In the face of such a rap sheet, yes indeed, there must be justice and retribution from a godly people bent on never letting it happen again. At an absolute minimum, what Trump should do is issue pre-emptive pardons to himself, every member of his administration, every one of his donors, every one of his closest advisers and associates, heck, anyone who has ever taken a picture with him. Lawfare, you say? You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.

Oh, and everybody currently in prison for January 6 gets pardoned instantly, and the cop who shot Ashli Babbitt gets charged with murder. Because just like the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the only thing these people are going listen to is the threat of mutually assured destruction. The option for mercy has run its course. They chose the way of pain. Let’s honor their request.