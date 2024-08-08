Wacky Walz: The 10 most radical acts of Kamala’s running mate

The election is a choice between San Francisco and Minneapolis anarcho-tyranny and Middle American ordered liberty. That must be the message every day from the Trump campaign now that Harris has tethered her San Francisco poop and drug fest to the infernos of Tim Walz’s Minneapolis riots.

Minnesota’s governor embodies anarcho-tyranny like no one before him. Democrats now contradict the social compact outlined in the preamble of the Constitution — “to establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare.” Walz has transformed Minnesota into a state where people can burn down businesses but cannot open them; where violent criminals are released from prison under various programs, yet business owners face solitary confinement. In Walz’s Minnesota, 12-year-olds cannot sit in the front seat of a car, but they can seek “trans refuge” for castration and register to vote at 16 years old.

You could not possibly conjure up a more radical ticket than Harris-Walz. In that vein, here are Walz’s top 10 most radical accomplishments, which should provide a disciplined opposition campaign with endless opportunities to draw bold contrasts with swing voters.

1. Letting his state burn ... and burn ... and burn: Before May 26, 2020, rioters were never able to roam free for more than a day without the governor attempting to restore order. However, Walz allowed his state to burn for weeks, resulting in numerous civilian and police casualties, 1,500 destroyed buildings, and half a billion dollars in damage. Walz's primary concern was that rioters would get COVID-19. “I was saddened to see that some of the protesters were in harm's way last night,” he told reporters. “And I just want to encourage everyone to be safe, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thank the protesters for their commitment to safely protest during this pandemic.”

Walz defended the “righteous anger” of the rioters and refused to call out the National Guard until the fourth day of rioting. He even appeared to give his radical daughter, Hope, intelligence on where the National Guard would be posted so rioters could avoid confrontation and arrest. His wife, Gwen, bragged about keeping the windows open so she could smell the burning and be reminded of the nobility of the cause.

2. COVID fascism like nobody else: While Black Lives Matter rioters were free to burn businesses, Walz enforced the strictest lockdown that even led to the jailing of business owners who attempted to open, rather than burn, businesses. He even established a snitch hotline for neighbors to rat on each other for not “social distancing” — unless of course they were burning neighborhoods for St. George. He also purchased a COVID morgue to shame and scare the public into a submission — which he never used. While he claimed to care about saving lives, he encouraged nursing homes to accept COVID patients. At the same time, he signed an executive order authorizing pharmacists to deny hydroxychloroquine prescriptions used to treat COVID. Later on in 2022, he rationed monoclonal antibodies based on race.

As Walz bankrupted small businesses and kept children out of school and masked them, he turned a blind eye to the largest COVID money laundering scheme in America. Seventy people, mainly from the Somali community, were indicted for defrauding the Child Nutrition Program of $250 million. An audit by the legislature found that Walz’s administration “failed to act on early warning signs” of the fraud, and a formal statement from the Minnesota Judicial Branch called Walz out for making false statements about the state payments to the program.

3. Abortion for life: As soon as his party flipped the state senate in 2022, he not only established a “fundamental right” to abortion until birth but also repealed protections for babies born after an abortion. Additionally, he funded protections for out-of-state abortion tourism and stripped funding for pregnancy resource centers.

4. All illegal aliens welcome at taxpayer expense: Walz turned Minnesota into a sanctuary state, offered free college and MinnesotaCare for them, and enabled them to get driver’s licenses. He recently said he would invest in a ladder company to help illegal aliens defeat the border wall.

5. Vote early, vote often: Walz signed a bill allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register to vote. As for anyone over 18, he established automatic voter registration. Taken together with driver’s licenses for illegal aliens, it’s very easy to see his motivations with the new registration laws.

6. Gutting our heritage: When rioters knocked down a statue of Christopher Columbus, his lieutenant governor praised their brazen lawlessness, and Walz refused to reinstall it. Then, he repealed Columbus Day as a state holiday and replaced it with Indigenous People’s Day and Juneteenth. On top of that, Walz changed the official state flag to the star and colors similar to the Somali flag.

7. Rabid support for violent criminals — and not just rioters: Walz has commuted the sentences of numerous violent criminals, including murderers. He also started a new program for most violent offenders to shave off half their sentences, established a new legal avenue for Soros prosecutors to seek shorter sentences, and funded a new office to help violent juveniles avoid prison altogether. Oh, and of course, it’s all about getting more votes, so he signed a law allowing all violent felons to vote while on parole.

8. No energy allowed: In 2023, Walz signed a law mandating the abolition of all natural fuels and all normal cars by 2040 and created a database that will assign climate scores to large businesses.

9. A sanctuary for castration of minors: In the legislative session from hell in 2023, Walz signed a bill allowing child protective services to remove parental rights if a parent interferes with a child’s demand for castration. The “Take Pride Act” also prohibits nonprofits that serve minors, including Christian organizations, from discriminating based on “gender identity” in hiring practices. They further ban therapists from counseling youngsters struggling with their sexuality if the therapy is geared toward steering them away from deviancy.

10. No free speech allowed: While Walz loves drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists, he wants to land political opponents in prison. He recently signed a law that proscribes jail time for anyone caught sharing an AI-generated video or audio of a political candidate. At the same time, he created a hate speech database to target ordinary citizens who commit crimes against progressive beliefs.

Of course, like every radical, Walz has raised every tax under the sun to fund cradle-to-grave socialist programs within his state.

Incredibly, Walz achieved all this soon after his party secured a one-seat majority in the traditionally Republican-held state senate. What does this imply about the more than 20 Republican supermajority trifecta states where the opposing party stands no chance of winning? Why is Ron DeSantis the only governor on the right achieving similar results to Walz on the left? Perhaps we can learn something from the man after all.

At a national level, what the Harris-Waltz ticket provides for the Trump campaign is the opportunity for the boldest contrast of any election in American history. If they make the campaign about anarcho-tyranny and accentuate the radicalism of the ticket on the issues, they should win easily. There are no excuses for losing this election. We cannot afford it.