Pro golfer Adam Scott reveals his favorite part about meeting President Trump: 'It was obvious to me'

Professional golfer Adam Scott said he realized at the White House that his golf-related issues were not the highest priority in terms of political problems.

Scott, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, and the legendary Tiger Woods have met with President Trump to discuss operations between the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. Yasir Al-Rumayyan from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (LIV's backers) had also reportedly attended the meetings in attempt to mend relationships between the rival companies.

At a recent press conference for the Players Championship, reporter Claire Rogers asked Scott what he felt was the "coolest or most surprising thing" about being at the White House.

'The president had far more important things to focus on.'

Scott immediately revealed that it became rather obvious at the White House that his issues were smaller in comparison to the geopolitics the president was dealing with.

"It was obvious to me, very quickly, when they were setting up for the Israeli delegation right after our meeting and putting the Israeli flag and the U.S. flag and getting that room ready that our conversation was pretty low in importance of what was happening that day," Scott said, per Fox News.

"And really, the president had far more important things to focus on," Scott continued. "I encouraged him to go and do that well for everyone's sake after our meeting."

As the PGA and LIV attempt to repair a fracture in the golfing world, many athletes in the sport have praised Trump for holding meetings at the White House in order to find a solution.

World No. 7-ranked golfer Rory McIlroy said he had learned from his discussion with Trump the tremendous amount of respect the president garners in the Middle East, and in particular with the Saudi officials who govern golf operations.

"It was really good. I thought we had a good discussion. I learned that he's not a fan of the LIV format, which was I was like, 'But you've hosted their events.' He's like, 'Yeah, but it doesn't mean that I like it,'" McIlroy said in February.

In addition to saying he believed Trump is on the PGA Tour's side, the Northern Irishman said the president has the opportunity to be "influential."

"He can be influential. He loves the game of golf; I saw it when I was playing with him ... the respect he has in the Middle East is — I don't think people appreciate how much respect he has there."

Scott, an Australian who is currently ranked No. 77 in the world, had previously described Trump's involvement as "a positive thing," because he "understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment."

"He's a lover of the game," Scott said after the meeting, according to OutKick. "Hopefully [he] will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward."

The PGA Tour has certainly garnered fascinating and groundbreaking headlines over the past year, from Tiger Woods and his son joining forces on the links to the release of bodycam footage from the arrest of star Scottie Scheffler.

