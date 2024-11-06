WNBA star Angel Reese hammered by female Trump supporters after saying she's 'heartbroken' over election

Democrats have continued to lose the conversation, with women coming out in even the sports world to reject messages from athletes like Angel Reese.

Despite saying in August that she wasn't following the presidential campaigns, Reese put out a simple statement the morning after Donald Trump became the 47th president.

"As a woman, I'm heartbroken for us all..." Reese decried on her X account.

At the same time, Reese shared a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris on her Instagram, which had a caption "thank you, Kamala Harris, we are proud of you."

However, female readers were not supportive of Reese's emotional plea and flooded her replies with disagreements.

"Smart women know to vote beyond identity politics," a woman named Angie quickly replied.

Another reader replied, "what's a woman," implying that the Democratic position on gender politics is that a woman cannot be simply defined.

"Imagine believing all the lies about trump! Wow!" a Trump supporter with "America First" in her profile also stated.

What’s a woman?

Another X user even went as far as to say "keep your legs closed. Simple," inferring that Reese was taking issue with abortion rights, which are not under President Trump's control, however.

Keep your legs closed. Simple.

Reese revealing her political leanings, albeit somewhat covertly, is a change from her typical responses to questions about Harris in the months leading up to the election.

During previous media availability periods, Reese parried questions about supporting the Democratic candidate.

For example, when reporter Brandon Robinson caught up with Reese on the court, he directly asked the athlete for her thoughts on the vice president:

"[Kamala Harris] is a woman, and she's doing her thing, running for president," the reporter began. "Have you had a chance to watch her? What are your thoughts on her running for political office?"

At the time, Reese's response was refreshingly-normal, telling the reporter she didn't feel educated enough to comment on the race.

"I haven't been able to tap a lot into the political election ... so I'm not that educated right now, but [I] just continue to learn," Reese replied.



Instead, the Chicago Sky player suggested, "everybody go out there and vote."

"I commend that, and I just tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election," Reese added.

The overwhelming volume of negative quotes and replies to Reese seem to signal that female voters prefer to focus on issues that are affecting their lives.

Responses relating to men in women's locker rooms appear alongside disgruntled basketball fans and Christians in what has become a cross-section of Americans focused on political, economical, and social issues rather than gender or racial politics.

