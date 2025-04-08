'I was dating a witch': UFC's Bryce Mitchell says he turned to Christianity after being with a 'fully possessed' woman

Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell revealed that it was a "possessed" woman who pushed him into accepting faith in his life.

The featherweight has become a controversial figure ever since he made remarks about World War II and Adolf Hitler's rise to power in Germany.

However, Mitchell has seemed a bit more subdued in public appearances as of late, and he garnered positive fan feedback during exchanges with upcoming opponent Jean Silva when he refused to back down from the Brazilian's insults.

Silva started "F*** Bryce Mitchell" chants, told him to calm down, and even barked at Mitchell.

Mitchell retorted by telling Silva he was "barking up the wrong tree, motherf***er," which turned the crowd's boos toward Mitchell into raucous cheers. The Arkansas fighter also accused Silva being "a man possessed by a legion of demons."

Last week, Mitchell appeared on light heavyweight fighter Anthony's Smith's podcast, "On Paper with Anthony Smith," where the two spoke about their Christian faith.

'Since then, my eyes have been completely open to the spirit realm.'

"You've really accepted faith into your life, and there's just a change," Smith began. "Like a change in the way that you live your life and the things that you're caring about more. What fostered that change? Was there one individual thing that kind of ... brought you to that side?"

From there Mitchell revealed that he became more spiritual after dating a "witch."

"Oh, absolutely. I mean, almost all the listeners probably have heard my testimony, but, yeah, I was dating a witch. She became fully possessed with destroying my life, and then I casted her out in the name of Jesus."

Mitchell continued, "Since then, my eyes have been completely open to the spirit realm, and I know that everything around us is actually spiritual. I mean, this is how weird it actually is. Like, I can't explain everything, but I have this sense of connection with stuff."

The 30-year-old went on to tell the host that God was sending him signals to contact him days ahead of their interview.

"It was God just saying, 'Hey. Text Anthony or say something to Anthony.' And I was like, 'No. I'm training, and I know he's training.'"

After two days of Mitchell getting what he felt were divine nudges to contact Smith, it was actually Smith who messaged him on the third day and asked to speak with him.

Mitchell was realistic about his thoughts, though, and admitted he "can't prove" what he felt.

"I can't prove it. There's no math, mathematics, or science that can prove that, but I'm just telling you, bro."

Mitchell added that he felt his prayers for Smith might have been what brought the two together for their conversation.

In the cage, Mitchell will fight Silva in the third to main event at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, Florida. Mitchell won his last fight in December with a knockout of Kron Gracie in the third round.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

