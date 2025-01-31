Dana White condemns Hitler rant from UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell but stands firm on free-speech beliefs

UFC President Dana White strongly condemned fighter Bryce Mitchell's remarks about Adolf Hitler on his podcast.

Mitchell was talking about X owner Elon Musk being accused of making a Roman salute during a political rally but then transitioned into how he thought Hitler was likely a "good guy" before he got into politics.

"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research. Not my 'public education indoctrination.' I really do think before Hitler got on meth he was a guy to go fishing with," Mitchell told his co-host.

On his podcast "ArkanSanity," Mitchell then stated the Nazis were attempting to prevent gender ideologies from permeating throughout their culture.

"[He] fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids, they were queering out the women, they were queering out the dudes."

Mitchell said Hitler's use of methamphetamines and attempted invasion of Russia were his true condemnable moments. He also stated he didn't think Hitler was "the best dude ever" or was "the most trustworthy dude."

"He ain't perfect; I'm not a Nazi, I'm not a Nazi, I don't love Nazis, I don't want Nazis to win the war, I'm just saying [Germans] were in a bad spot," Mitchell added.



'... literally one of the dumbest human beings.'

Unsurprisingly, UFC president Dana White was not pleased to hear about Mitchell's remarks.

During a press conference for Power Slap, White condemned Mitchell's position, saying he and the UFC were "disgusted."

"That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people," White said.

The fight promoter was soon asked by a reporter if Mitchell would be punished by the UFC, but White stood firm on his free-speech principles.

"That's what everybody wants to hear about: punishments. Free speech. I don't have to love it. You don't have to love it. You know?"

However, White's free-speech stance didn't get in the way of what was a strong, and rather hilarious, string of condemnations against Mitchell.

"I mean, what do you want me to say about it? You know how where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by it. I think he's probably one of the dumbest ... literally one of the dumbest human beings," White went on.

The UFC president then recalled Mitchell's 2024 social media post about accidentally puncturing his scrotum with a power drill.

"I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is. But guess what: Bryce Mitchell has a podcast," White joked.

He added, "Dumb people — people who are really stupid and really ignorant — can have a voice. We don't have to agree with it. We don't have to like it. I'm giving you mine and the UFC's position on what he had to say."

White referred to UFC middleweight Sean Strickland as another fighter he kept on the roster despite some inflammatory comments.

At the same time, Strickland had also shared his own thoughts about Mitchell on his X page. Along with several other political statements, Strickland said Mitchell had been spending too much time online.

"Bryce is a product of being on the internet too much. Nothing more Nothing less."

