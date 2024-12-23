Chiefs kicker and devout Catholic Harrison Butker praises Trump's pick for ambassador to the Vatican

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was elated after President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick for the next ambassador to the Vatican.

Trump recently appointed Brian Burch as the new United States ambassador to the Holy See, describing him as "a devout Catholic, a father of nine," and the president of CatholicVote, a religious nonprofit that connects Catholic beliefs with political engagement.

"[Burch] has received numerous awards, and demonstrated exceptional leadership, helping build one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Butker took to his own X page to express his gratitude for Trump's pick, calling Burch "a leading voice in the Catholic community" in America.

Butker continued, "Now in his new role, he can take those gifts to Rome. Pray for him and his family as they embark on this new journey."

Trump credited Burch as having garnered more Catholic votes than any presidential candidate in history during the 2024 election. He also praised Burch for his love of God and country.

Trump declared, "He will make us all proud."

'Words cannot express my gratitude.'

Burch made his own series of posts, specifically citing his wife, Sara, and all nine of his children as reasons why he achieved the nomination.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been nominated by President Trump to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Holy See. Words cannot express my gratitude," the new ambassador wrote.

Burch went on to say that the United States' relationship with the Catholic Church is a vital one as the largest and "most important" religious institution in the world.

The University of Dallas graduate said he would work to promote the common good and the dignity of all people with his new position.

At the same time, Butker has been seen as a purveyor of Catholic beliefs since he made headlines following a commencement speech in May 2024.

While addressing hundreds of graduates at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school, the NFL player discussed Joe Biden, diversity, homemaking, Pride Month, and the importance of standing for the truth.

His straightforward remarks made him public enemy No. 1 for several weeks as he went up against the left-wing media machine for daring to push back against "the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

In October, Butker revealed that his vote for president would be the candidate who is the "most pro-life."

"That's the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn," Butker continued.

Although he didn't specifically reveal who he was voting for, it was assumed to be Trump.

