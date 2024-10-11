Harrison Butker says he will vote for the 'most pro-life' candidate for president when asked if he endorses Trump

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker appeared to indicate he would vote for former President Donald Trump while appearing on Fox News on Thursday.

Butker was endorsing Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Ohio when he was asked whether he would also endorse Trump.

"I'm supporting the president that's going to be the most pro-life president," he responded. "That's the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn. That's what we should prioritize."

When asked a second time if he was voting for Trump, he again responded in a roundabout way.

"I think you have to vote for whoever is going to be the most pro-life," the kicker said.

Butker became a target of the left and a darling of the right after he endorsed more traditional roles for women and men during a graduation speech at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school, in May. He also interjected other conservative values into his speech.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you,” Butker said. “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Leftists immediately excoriated Butker as a racist and misogynist while those on the right praised him for speaking out on traditional values. Despite the hateful rhetoric on social media, Butker merchandise skyrocketed in sales soon afterward. In August, the Chiefs made Butker the highest-paid NFL kicker of all time.

Trump has said he would oppose a national ban on abortion, but he has taken credit for putting justices on the Supreme Court that led to the overturn of Roe vs. Wade.

The segment with Butker on Fox News can be viewed on its YouTube channel.

