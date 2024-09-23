Harrison Butker beats Travis Kelce in merchandise sales — just the second kicker ever to make NFL's top-50 list

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker placed 11th on the NFL's list of top merchandise movers, beating teammate and pop culture crossover Travis Kelce.

Kelce has been featured in commercials for controversial brands like Bud Light and Pfizer (to promote vaccines) and is famously dating pop singer Taylor Swift.

Butker, on the other hand, has made headlines for daring to promote Christianity while standing against woke and diversity-centric ideologies.

Earlier in the summer, Butker became the highest-paid NFL kicker of all time when he signed a four-year, $25.6 million extension. This has Butker averaging a salary of $6.4 million through the 2028 season.

The NFL Players Association recently released its top 50 sales list, which tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from online and traditional retail outlets. This includes jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, and much more.

Butker placed 11th on the list just ahead of Kelce, who placed 12th.

Not only was this Butker's first appearance on the list, but he became only the second kicker to ever sell enough merchandise to make the top 50. The first was Evan McPherson, who appeared on the list in 2022.

'I just really wanted to show love and show people what I stand for. I pray for everybody.'

While Butker's teammate Patrick Mahomes II was second on the merchandise list, a somewhat surprising No.1 entry was C.J. Stroud.

Stroud, quarterback for the Houston Texans, openly proclaimed and promoted his faith throughout his rookie season. Fans flocked to Stroud to hear what he had to say due to his refreshingly open views on his religion.

Some controversy developed in January 2024, however, when NBC edited an interview with Stroud to remove his mentions of Jesus.

At the start of the interview, Stroud said, "First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ." He then added, "Thank you, God bless," at the end of the interview.

When the interview hit social media, however, both sections were removed with an obvious edit, as the camera angle jumped to a closeup, leaving out the shout-outs to Jesus.

Stroud eventually spoke to Fox News on the subject after his team had been eliminated from the playoffs, weeks later.

"I just really wanted to show love and show people what I stand for. I pray for everybody. I don't really have any feeling towards it, I just pray for everyone," the quarterback said.

"It's cool to see people use their platform to show their purpose and the Lord. I think we have a really good community of a lot of believers in the league, really around the sports world."

Stroud and Butker have led a charge among athletes in the last couple years to be more open about their Christian beliefs. In turn, fans have responded by supporting them both on and off the field.

