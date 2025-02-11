'Your media are such weak human beings': Dana White explodes on Australian media after he's dubbed an 'enabler of hatred'

UFC President Dana White called Australian media the worst he's ever seen after an outlet claimed that he is a perpetrator of hatred and appalling views.

An article in the Sydney Morning Herald referred to White as a "domestic violence perpetrator" and stated that he could be called an enabler of hatred and vilification due to employing fighters who "express appalling views on women, gays, and violence."

Author Bevan Shields, who has seemingly deleted his X page over the ordeal, also referred to UFC 312 as a "circus" and questioned whether or not mixed martial arts is even a sport.

White was asked about the article at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, where he revealed that he thought the article was "hilarious."

"Listen, for a place that is so tough and the people — everything on land and the water can kill you. You have the biggest p***ies I've ever seen in the media in my life. I saw a story where a guy was like, 'I saw Dana do a podcast with the premier, and it physically made me sick.' Holy f**king s**t!" White said, aghast.

White was citing the article's headline and a part of the story in which Shields described becoming physically sick over hearing White on a podcast with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, who governs the region where the UFC event was held.

'I thought we had weak, weak media. You guys win, hands down.'

A reporter also asked White if he received any guidance or complaints from the Australian government about fighter Sean Strickland, who is famous for his anti-government rants that include a plethora of uncensored jokes and commentary.

"Does anyone in the government at all go, 'Please, not Strickland?'" the Australian asked.

White replied while laughing, "Are you kidding me? I do that!"

He continued, "It is what it is. You know my stance on this. We're gonna take guys that, and girls that, say a lot of things and do a lot of things. I'm a big believer in free speech. It probably seems worse when you come here because your media are such weak human beings. I thought we had weak, weak media. You guys win, hands down."

Writer Shields took particular issue with Strickland's recent rants while in Australia, as well as complaints he made about law enforcement in Sydney regarding the city's "red light, speed, phone, and seatbelt cameras."

The writer argued that Strickland is not a good role model because he joked, "How do you get a b***job while you drive? Do you get a ticket for that? Is there that kind of camera?"

Strickland added, "It’s real f**king communist here."

While the writer seemingly did not grasp the true essence of the First Amendment or that Strickland's jokes are actually pertaining to government tyranny (or both), this did not stop the UFC boss from referring to Shields as the biggest wimp on the planet.

"We were actually laughing about it," White said, referring to his reaction with the premier over the article.

"We were reading the story in the back and cracking up at that guy. That guy's gotta be the biggest wimp on planet Earth."

