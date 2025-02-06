Klan meetings, 3D-printed guns, and steroids: Sean Strickland tears through UFC media day in Australia

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland touched on every controversial topic possible ahead of his fight in Sydney, Australia.

Speaking to media members before UFC 312, Strickland produced a highlight package of some of his best quips, comments, and bleep-able moments as he prepared to fight Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title for a second time.

Strickland started by discussing a recent rant by fellow UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, who made headlines after discussing Adolf Hitler on his podcast. Mitchell described the historical figure as a "good guy" but also not "the best dude ever."

After a reporter commented on his moustache, Strickland responded, "I know I look like I should be going to a [Ku Klux] Klan meeting with Bryce Mitchell, but I don't share the same values."

While Strickland did say he was annoyed by Mitchell's subsequent apology, he didn't think the fighter was a bad person but that he had been "radicalized" online.

"If you're gonna be a piece of s**t, dude, you got to just double down and be a piece of s**t. ... I don't think Bryce is a Nazi; I think Bryce a f**king idiot from Arkansas who's not educated."

'Corporations murder people every day.'

Strickland also touched on guns and gun control while in Australia, telling reporters, "You had one mass shooting and you gave up all your f**king guns. That was kind of pathetic, [but] I'm not going to blame you."

The Anaheim native then remarked on the "lack of freedom" in Australia and mocked the room for having "hate speech" codified in law despite being in a "modern country."

Strickland compared Australia to the United States and said it is controlled by large corporations who use "brainwashing tactics."

"Corporations murder people every day," Strickland said, referring to Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating the CEO of a health insurance company.

The middleweight then explained that while he believes "murder is wrong in some regards," the shooting of the CEO sparked a worldwide conversation.

"All you need is a 3D printer and a suppressor and you could change the f**king world," he added.

In addition to telling reporters he would send his "retard" opponent back to preschool on the "short bus," Strickland said he's definitely improved since their last fight, citing that he trains with the best fighters in the world.

"I did a lot of running, a lot of cardio, I lift a lot of weights," the fighter joked. He then declared that if he hasn't improved, he needs to "take more f**king steroids."

The 33-year-old also made fun of several reporters and asked one if he had a "liberal arts degree" in hopes of trying to "change the world" by marching against Israel. He also cited an exchange with a Canadian journalist in early 2024, whom he referred to as "that one f**king communist reporter."

Strickland and the reporter argued in Toronto about transgenderism and the state of the Canada, with the fighter calling him a "coward" and a "weak man."

"You know how much s**t I got from that? When I made fun of transformers?" Strickland recalled.

Two titles will be on the line for UFC 312 in New South Wales, Australia. Du Plessis and Strickland will fight for the 185-pound belt, while Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez will fight for the women's 115-pound title. The event airs Saturday night at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on pay-per-view.

