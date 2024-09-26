'Am I out of my f***ing mind?' UFC CEO Dana White reveals he will finally enter the world of boxing

UFC's Dana White said he is finally ready to dip his toes into boxing after nearly a decade-long conversation surrounding whether it is worth it for him.

"I have a plan," White told reporters. Speaking after an episode of "Dana White's Contender Series," the UFC president said every time he gets on the phone to discuss boxing with his business partners, he thinks, "Am I out of my f***ing mind?!"

"I think obviously now is the time, or I would've done it (in 2017). I was kicking around. I was even talking about Anthony Joshua at one time and stuff like that. I'm glad I pumped the brakes and we waited. Everything is about timing. Is now the time? We're going to find out," White added, per BJPenn.com.

White first indicated he was interested in promoting boxing in 2017, when UFC star and then-champion Conor McGregor was gearing up to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

At the time, White would occasionally be seen wearing a Zuffa Boxing T-shirt, hinting that UFC ownership would be running the proposed promotion.

"No, no, no, I'm not leaving the UFC. I'm getting into boxing with [WME/IMG head] Ari [Emanuel], and the UFC will be doing boxing too," White said, according to ESPN. "It's still early. We're still working on it. I've got to get my [stuff] together, but I'm getting into boxing, man. It's coming."



Interestingly enough, Emanuel's WME would eventually purchase the UFC and WWE under TKO Holdings Group in 2023.

'I'm coming in guns blazing.'

In August 2019, White had allegedly made key hires in regards to Zuffa Boxing and was hoping to have the promotion running by that October. White said that "politics" in the sport had always been in the way of boxing's progression and that his proposed promotion could still fail.

Fast forward five years and White has again said he has a plan in place for the flailing sport, which has survived off gimmicks and super-fights in recent years.

"I'm going to implement that plan, and we'll see how that works," White said in a press conference clip, posted by MMA Junkie. "People have been talking about the demise of boxing for 30 years, and we're still here talking about boxing right now. I have always had an idea of how I thought it should be done. I don't know if that's possible, but we're going to find out."

"I'm coming in guns blazing," White added.



When asked where the boxing facilities would be centered, White said he would "build the offices right here at the [UFC] Apex. ... I'm planning to build all the infrastructure right here."

White noted that anyone signed under the UFC, Power Slap, or a proposed boxing promotion has access to their facilities.

A reporter also asked if UFC fighters might be taking a break to fight for the boxing promotion in the future. White responded by saying, "God, I hope not."

In 2019, the UFC boss' plan was to promote boxers just like in the UFC and hope to avoid the many boxing crossovers that have occurred since then.

"I'm sure you can assume the people I would not be working with," White concluded, likely referring to YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul. “I don't think you have to be a f***ing genius to figure that one out."



