Ex-NFL linebacker allegedly leaves son, 6, in car to solicit prostitute — then gets arrested in ICE human trafficking sting

Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up earlier this month in Florida to arrest more than 250 people as part of a human trafficking bust — and one of those arrested is a former NFL linebacker.

Homeland Security — along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and Lake County Sheriff’s Office — conducted an undercover mission called "Operation Fool Around and Find Out" from May 2 through May 10.

'Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker, because his brain cells are scrambled.'

Former NFL linebacker Adarius Taylor was arrested during the sting. Police on May 8 allegedly captured Taylor on video discussing sexual behavior with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute.

However, the reported presence of Taylor's 6-year-old son made the situation even worse.

Taylor was alleged to have left his son in the car when he went into the site of the sting operation, and Taylor subsequently was arrested for felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charges.

"Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker, because his brain cells are scrambled," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said about Taylor, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Florida Department of Children and Families immediately took custody of the child.

In total, 141 people were charged with soliciting prostitutes, 93 were charged with offering to commit prostitution, and another 10 were charged with crimes such as aiding and abetting or transporting prostitutes. Furthermore, an additional 11 suspects were charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex or other child sex crimes.

Four people were identified as possible victims of human trafficking, while 36 of those arrested were illegal immigrants.

Offenders came from states all across the country, including Connecticut, Illinois, and New Jersey, while at least one person came from Brazil.



Sheriff Judd praised ICE and revealed that the Trump administration now allows his department to work alongside the federal agency.

"There's been a change of administration … and now we are allowed to have ICE with us," Judd said. "I can't say enough good about ICE … they are hand in glove with us every day. They have a mission from the president of the United States."

"A word to the wise," Judd warned before commenting on ICE's future operations. "There'll be another one."

Thomas played six seasons for the Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cleveland Browns.

He finished his career with two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and 144 tackles.

