'His literal life on the line': UFC legend Henry Cejudo tells Trump supporters not to be afraid despite assassination attempt

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo spoke at a rally for Donald Trump less than two days before a second assassination attempt on the former president.

Cejudo gave a speech at the rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he largely spoke about Trump risking his life in order to push for freedom. Giving the speech on a Friday, Cejudo had no idea there would be another attempt on the president's life that Sunday.

The fighter repeatedly mentioned that Trump's life was on the line, and, that as an outsider, Trump posed a threat to the establishment.

"Somebody who is not a politician," he said of Trump. "Someone who is willing to [put] their life on the line to save our country."

In the speech posted to his X page, Cejudo ominously spoke about the attempted "assassination to kill our president," telling rally-goers that Trump is risking his own life so citizens can feel safe to criticize their government.

"He was two inches away from being assassinated ... for the freedom of our country. To not be afraid, to not be afraid to go against your own government."

He continued, "His literal life on the line for this great country."

'We used to try to protect the public schools, now we're protecting our kids from the public schools.'

Overall, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion said America was at risk of losing its freedom and "may not be too far from being another Venezuela."



Cejudo, who named his daughter America due to his love of the country, also spoke about his concerns surrounding gender theory and the push of transgender ideology in schools.

"Before we used to try to protect the public schools, now we're protecting our kids from the public schools," he went on. "[Now] the teacher [is] telling you you could be a cardboard box, or if you're a boy, you're a girl, or you're He-Man," Cejudo laughed.

Trump later gave his own speech where he called Cejudo back on stage for a loving embrace, saying, "I've got a little height on him, but he's got everything else."

Cejudo, repeating most of his earlier sentiments, added, "You were willing to risk your life; you have no reason to do this but you're doing this for the people," he affirmed.

