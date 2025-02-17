Former UFC champion Jorge Masvidal eyes Florida Senate in effort to fight child trafficking: 'Politicians have done nothing'

Former welterweight UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal said he may throw his hat in the ring for a special Florida state Senate election.

Senate District 39 is currently represented by Republican Bryan Avila, but Avila has reportedly been chosen by Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to replace Kevin Marino Cabrera on the Miami-Dade County Commission after Cabrera was nominated by President Trump to be the U.S. ambassador to Panama.

If DeSantis does indeed appoint Avila, this would reportedly trigger a special election in District 39 that has Masvidal considering a run for the seat.

"I am gratified by the many, many people who have urged me to run in this Special Election, if it happens," Masvidal wrote on X.

The fighter then made particular mention of fighting "child sex trafficking," which he said is a known fact in Miami-Dade County.

"I am honored by the many citizens who are urging me to run if this opportunity presents itself, and I want everyone to know that I am thinking seriously and praying about it."

'I am ready to fight the child sex traffickers.'

Five days after his first post, Masvidal once again addressed the idea of running. He stated that while many friends had urged him to run for mayor of Hialeah, Florida, he was focused on the possibility of running for Florida state Senate, where he can "make a greater impact in the fight against child sex trafficking, which is rampant in Miami-Dade County."

"The career politicians have done nothing to stop this horrific abuse of children," Masvidal continued. "I am a fighter, and I am ready to fight the child sex traffickers and put them out of business."

The Cuban then updated his likelihood of running to "very likely" and said he will "reflect and pray" about where he can "make the greatest difference" for the surrounding community.

According to a report by the Floridian Press, the district Masvidal is eyeing has a 90% Hispanic population. Avila was reportedly re-elected to his seat by a margin of 40 points in November 2024, revealing that Masvidal could have a good chance to win, especially on short notice.

Masvidal is 35-17 in mixed martial arts, having last fought in the UFC in 2023. He has since competed in a boxing match against fellow UFC legend Nate Diaz in 2024.

Masvidal is tentatively scheduled for a UFC comeback in April, when the promotion returns to Miami for UFC 314; he does not yet have an opponent, however, per BJPenn.com.

