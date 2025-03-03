'I'm more than willing': UFC's Justin Gaethje says he is open to training FBI agents under Kash Patel

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje said he would be happy to serve America by helping to train FBI agents.

Gaethje was asked about his willingness to train federal agents after new FBI Director Kash Patel was rumored to have floated the idea last week during a call with field offices.

Patel recently led a weekly virtual meeting with the heads of 55 offices, during which he was alleged to have brought up the idea that the federal agency should engage in a mutual partnership with the UFC to develop programs that improve the physical fitness of the FBI's field agents.

"Kash Patel ... proposed an idea that he thinks the UFC, UFC fighters should help train the FBI agents. When you hear something like that: good idea? Bad idea?" a reporter asked Gaethje.

"I think he should use us to ... " Gaethje began, before thinking again. "I think there's much more skilled people, but I got no kids, no wife, so if he needs somebody to go out there and serve some justice, you know, I would love to be a part of that team."

The 36-year-old continued, "I think if they're in a hand-to-hand combat situation [that] has gone wrong, you guys have guns, and they shoot pretty damn good. That's the first option," he said.

Gaethje then added it was realistic to suspect that when "clearing houses," agents may get into situations that would require close-quarters training in martial arts like wrestling or jiujitsu.

The Arizona native was an All-American wrestler in the NCAA's Division I. He was also inducted into the University of Northern Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame for wrestling.

In 30 pro MMA fights, Gaethje has never shied away from his patriotism, and told TMZ that he would love to be involved in "any part" of training federal agents.

Gaethje continued, "I love representing the country. I can't wait to fly this flag walking to the Octagon. It's been a while since I've been proud to be American."

"Any time anybody at that position needs my help, I'm more than willing."

Reuters said it spoke to two people said to be briefed on Patel's idea who said current FBI agents described the proposal as "surreal" and "wacky."

It was also branded as a bad idea by anonymous Justice Department officials who spoke with the outlet.

"The answer is not to go to [the UFC]," one source said.

Director Patel lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the UFC is also based and has extensive facilities that train professional athletes and provide top-tier health and nutritional programs.

